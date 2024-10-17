Dubai Schools Games Launches 2024-25 Season with Midea as Title Sponsor

The Dubai Schools Games (DSG), a flagship initiative under the patronage of the Dubai Sports Council, promoting inclusion, diversity, and youth sports, proudly announces the launch of its 2024-25 season. This year, global home appliance manufacturer, Midea, stepped in as the title sponsor, alongside presenting partners Al Nabooda Auto (Volkswagen) and Almarai Emirates Company.

This collaboration reflects these partners’ dedication to promoting youth sports, enhancing education through athletic participation, and fostering community engagement throughout the UAE.



Ahmed Salem Al Mahri said: “We are pleased that Midea has joined the Dubai Sports Council family through their sponsorship of the Dubai Schools Games.

The support of this giant company for the tournament, along with its sponsorship of Manchester City FC, confirms the importance of the tournament and the status of sports in our society. We are very happy with the growth witnessed by the tournament each year, as it has succeeded in attracting more than 9,000 male and female students from more than 180 public and private schools competing in 22 different competitions.

Therefore, this tournament plays a fundamental role in achieving the objectives of our policy to attract and develop sporting talent launched by the Dubai Sports Council, in translation of the directives of the Dubai Government in the field of attracting and developing talents in all specializations.”



Al Mahri added: “School sports tournaments represent the first foundational stages in the process of selecting and developing sporting talent before joining clubs. The tournament is a leading platform for creating future champions in various sports.

It also enhances the Council’s efforts to empower young and junior athletes by developing sports in the school sector and emphasizes the pivotal role played by schools in developing the sports movement in the country as the base of a correct sports pyramid. This tournament provides an opportunity for our clubs to select the best talents and include them in the teams in various sporting disciplines.

We wish everyone success in their efforts and competitions. There is no doubt that participating in this number of tournaments will contribute in discovering and developing many talented players in various sports.”

Paris Li, General Manager of Midea Appliances Middle East & Africa said: "As a global leader in home appliances, Midea is dedicated to enhancing lives worldwide, and we recognize that meaningful change begins at the local level. We are committed to connecting with local families and communities, and our support for youth sports is a reflection of our mission to foster talent and promote healthier, more active lifestyles. This partnership with Dubai School Games embodies Midea’s vision of embracing what’s next and striving for greater heights, as we look forward to inspiring the next generation to reach their full potential.”



Dr. Abdulrahman Nasser Executive Director of Corporate Support Sector at Knowledge and Human Development Authority said: “We are happy to be part of this great event that succeeded in gathering all these numbers of participants from public and private schools. Schools are the base of the sports pyramid, because sports start from this age group.

We extend our thanks to everyone who participated in bringing this event to this stage of success and development, whether the organizers from the Dubai Sports Council and the operational partner ESM, or the schools and students, as well as the sponsors who take the initiative to support sports on all platforms. We look forward to more cooperation to achieve more success and excellence.”

K Rajaram, CEO, Al Nabooda Automobiles commented: "At Al Nabooda Automobiles, we are delighted to embark on this new journey as a presenting partner of the Dubai Schools Games. Our involvement represents more than just a partnership; it embodies our commitment to community development and the enrichment of youth sports in Dubai. By supporting DSG, we aim to inspire excellence and perseverance in young athletes, encouraging them to apply the same dedication and discipline in their education and future careers. We look forward to a season of remarkable achievements and transformative experiences for all participants."

“Almarai Emirates Company is committed to leveraging its resources to create a positive impact every day, and our partnership with the Dubai Sports Council is a natural extension of that mission. By supporting sports initiatives, we contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve, fostering teamwork and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

This sponsorship reflects our long-standing commitment to investing in activities that uplift and empower local communities. We are proud to be part of initiatives that not only encourage physical activity but also nurture the development of future generations, enhancing their quality of life and promoting lasting, positive change.” Added Nishit Mathur, Head of Gulf Markets for Almarai Emirates Company.



A Free and Inclusive Platform for All Students



Dubai Schools Games offers a free, inclusive platform engaging 9,000 students from 180 schools in 22 diverse sports for the 2024-25 season. This initiative underscores the role of accessibility in sports, ensuring that every student, regardless of background or ability, can participate, excel, and compete at some of Dubai’s most iconic venues, including Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, World Padel Academy, Dubai Sports World, and the prestigious Hamdan Sports Complex.



Season Highlights and Expansion in Sports Offerings

The 2024-25 season brings exciting developments, with the addition of Olympic sports such as Handball, Wall Climbing, Fencing, and Table Tennis. These new offerings aim to broaden athletic opportunities and challenge students in fresh, competitive arenas,

aligning with DSG’s vision to help educational institutions discover and nurture future Olympic talents in the UAE.

Marco Vocale, Commercial Director of ESM, and the Organisers of DSG added: "This year's Dubai Schools Games represent a significant leap forward in our mission to integrate sports deeply into the educational fabric of Dubai. With the addition of new Olympic disciplines, we're not just hosting a competition but building a legacy. These games are a platform for growth and development, where every student has the opportunity to shine and where schools come together to celebrate not just athletic ability but also the spirit of true sportsmanship."

Leaderboard Excellence and Unified Games

The DSG Leaderboard celebrates competitive excellence, recognizing schools’ outstanding performances. Awards in the 2023-24 season included Team Sports Awards



for Primary and Secondary schools and the Rising Stars Awards. This year’s edition will see the introduction of Dubai School Games Records for selected events making these games more exciting and competitive for Dubai’s young athletes.



This season’s grand finale will feature the Unified Games—an inclusive event designed for students of determination. The event reflects DSG’s commitment to uniting students of all abilities in a celebration of sportsmanship, inclusion, and unity.



Fostering Future Champions through Sports



Aligned with the Dubai Sports Council Strategy and the Dubai Plan 2033, Dubai Schools Games aims to identify and nurture promising sports talents. This strategic vision supports not only athletic development but also character development and educational growth through sports.



Support from Valued Partners

The Dubai Schools Games owes its success to the unwavering support of its partners. Al Ain Hydration will be ensuring hydration for all students and officials, while EMAHS joins as the medical partner, providing medical support and ambulance services throughout the season.



Season kick-off: Teachers Championships

The season kicks off with the Teachers Championships at Top Golf Dubai—a day dedicated to celebrating the educators who make a difference. This fun-filled day of golf will allow teachers to network, enjoy friendly competition, and engage with the broader DSG

community. Open to all Dubai school educators, the Teachers Championship is free to attend.



Join the Movement

Dubai Schools Games invites students, teachers, and families to join this season's enriching sports journey. All events are free for parents and spectators to attend. DSG is more than just a competition—it’s a community initiative shaping the future leaders of tomorrow through the power of sports.



For more information and to get involved, visit www.dubaischoolsgames.ae.

