Dubai Sports Council continues Receiving of Registration Forms for the 12th “Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament”

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) continues receiving registration forms for participating in the 12th edition of “Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament”, the biggest of its kind which is organized by DSC under the generous patronage of H.H. Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al-Maktoum, the Wife of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Tournament aims to attract women sports talents and to popularize the culture of the exercise of women sport.

The Organizing Committee of the Tournament has extended registration period to meet the great rush of participation, and to provide opportunities for the greatest number of female members in governmental, semi-governmental and private entities to participate in the event. Friday 11th Oct. is decided as a deadline for all entities to submit registration files. The Organization Committee has called all desirous entities to accelerate submitting registration files of their teams & individuals before closure of registration door.

Registration procedures can be competed through the Tournament’s website: https://shwt.dubaisc.ae/. Each entity to create an account at the website to submit players & teams’ documents, and select the competitions in which each player will participate.

The Organizing Committee has decided the registration conditions as follows: each female player is allowed to participate in a maximum of various five competitions. Female employees and wives of employees of governmental, semi-governmental & private entities in the Emirate of Dubai are allowed to participate in the Tournament. Registration door in each competition will be closed once the required numbers of participants are fulfilled. The female player must have been appointed in the corporation, where she is representing, 6 months before the starting date of the Tournament.

Teams registered for the various competitions of the Tournament have commenced preparations through intensive training sessions to present distinctive performance in the Tournament, which has become a field of fair competitions to win great achievements & biggest numbers of titles in various sports.

The countdown has begun for the launch of the 12th edition of the Tournament, as it is scheduled from 16th to 30th Oct. 2024.

Participants in the Tournament will compete in 8 individual & team sports competitions; these are: bowling, running, cycling, padel, badminton, shooting, obstacles challenge along with the 3x3 basketball competition which is added to the Tournament’s events this year.

The current edition of the Tournament to be kicked off with the bowling competition, scheduled on Wednesday 16th Oct. 2024 at Dubai International Bowling Center – Al-Mamzar, while the running competition will be organized on Thursday 17th Oct. at EXPO City Dubai. The padel competition will be held at the Just Padel Club in Rashid Port from 18th to 20th Oct. The badminton competition will take place from 21st to 24th Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club.

The cycling competition will be held on Friday 25th Oct. at the EXPO City Dubai. The shooting competition is scheduled on Saturday 26th Oct. at Fazza Shooting Range, to be followed by the obstacles challenge on Sunday 27th Oct. at Gravity Gym Club. The 3 × 3 basketball competition to be held from 28th to 30th Oct. at Al-Nasr Sports Club.

The Organizing Committee had convened a technical workshop in the presence of the Sports Activity Female Coordinators in governmental & semi-governmental entities and private companies, besides representatives of respective sports games’ federations.

The workshop explained the technical & organizational regulations of each of the Tournament’s competitions. Conditions & requirements of registration were presented in details, and answers were provided to all questions & enquiries. Rules & regulations of each listed sports competition were also explained.

Rules applicable in local federations will be implemented, in addition to articles which are newly introduced in the respective federations. Rules & regulations are stipulated in a way that copes with abilities of female associates of governmental, semi-governmental & private entities and in such way that does not contradict the rules applicable in each of the respective federations.

