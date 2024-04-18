Dubai Sports Council honours first defence line heroes with special medals

The Dubai Sports Council has issued a special commemorative medal to recognise the efforts of individuals from public and private institutions, including the Police, Emergency Services, Road and Transport Authority, Municipality, Civil Defence, Health, Ambulance Services, Airport authorities, and others who worked tirelessly to ensure community safety during recent adverse weather conditions.

These frontline workers have demonstrated remarkable dedication amid extreme pressure, reflecting the unity of purpose and resilience that characterises Dubai.

The Council aims to honour first defence line heroes by presenting medals at upcoming sports events, where they will participate in awarding winners and participants.

This gesture is part of the Council's ongoing efforts to acknowledge the contributions of frontline workers, building on previous initiatives such as issuing special medals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.