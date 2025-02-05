Dubai Sports Council & Landmark discuss Preparations to organize the “Beat Diabetes Walk”

H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC) received the Landmark Group’s delegation, headed by Ms. Nisha Jagtiani, the Group’s Director, in the presence of H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC.

The meeting discussed the constant cooperation between DSC & the Landmark Group to organize various community events, & dealt with latest preparations for arranging the “Beat Diabetes Walk”, confirming that this year’s version of the Walk will be distinctive, as it coincides with the Year of the Community, taking into account that this Walk is one of the most eminent community events that attract tens of thousands of participants of various ages, multi-nationalities & different classes of society. The Walk also witnesses increasing development in the numbers of participants every year. Respective bodies endeavor to make the current version the biggest ever since the launch of this leading initiative, which has been held with participation of more than 165 thousand participants throughout 14 versions.

H.E. Saeed Hareb confirmed DSC’s constant keenness to provide all factors of support to all community events.

He stated: “We organize hundreds of community events every year at various destinations of Dubai targeting all classes in society, particularly the Beat Diabetes Walk; the annual prominent event which has been launched since 2009 as part of DSC’s strategy to support community initiatives & boost sports activities and to make the same as lifestyle in society, aiming to reduce diseases, improve individuals’ competence to deal with life’s daily burdens and enhance life’s quality”.

He lauded the remarkable success & distinctive participation in the Beat Diabetes Walk every year, as it aims to enhance the level of awareness with the negative sides of diabetes and to motivate all individuals in society to exercise different sports activities to maintain health & avert unhealthy behavior. The Initiative also aims to increase awareness with the importance of the exercise of sport as a source of happiness and a way of prevention from diabetes.

Ms. Nisha Jagtiani affirmed that the “Beat Diabetes Initiative, since its launch in 2009, presents vital role to boost the level of awareness with diabetes, and it mainly focuses on how to prevent & deal with the disease. Among the most notable achievements of the Initiative is the organization of 14 successful walkathons to combat diabetes, with the participation of more than 165,000 participants / conducting more than 700,000 free blood sugar tests / communicating with 30 thousand children through various programs / joining more than 100 partnerships with public & private sectors. The Walk is organized annually in partnership between private sector & governmental entities”.

In conclusion of the visit, H.E. Saeed Hareb accompanied the guests in a tour around DSC’s premises, and briefed them on the Sports Events Guide, and the eminent role & tasks of DSC’s departments & sections. Both parties exchanged trophies & memorial gifts.

