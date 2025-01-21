Dubai Sports Council launches Basketball Talents Development Center in Dubai Clubs

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has launched the Basketball Talents Development Center in Dubai Clubs – 14 to 18 years old, as part of the Council’s efforts to attract & develop sports talents and according to Dubai Government’s policy to support talents in various fields.

The launch of this promising basketball center aims to boost players’ skills, develop their abilities and motivate them to lead clubs & national teams in the future.

The Center has been launched as part of Dubai clubs talents development program in basketball including several gatherings, matches, lessons & physical tests, held under supervision of technical basketball specialists in Dubai clubs & DSC’s partners. The program has begun with the first experimental gathering, took place at Al-Nasr Sports Club, in which practical and technical tests were conducted in various technical and physical skills to evaluate the players who will join the development centers. The program was held with participation of players from Al-Nasr, Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli clubs, in addition to other players from private academies who were recruited through Dubai Basketball Academies Open Championship.

The tests were held in two stages; the first of which comprised physical preparation, focusing on training and physical tests on several basic aspects aiming to improve players’ performance. The first stage also included motor conformity tests via measuring players’ ability to coordinate different movements / flexibility tests / reaction tests through measuring the level of the speed of players’ response to sudden situations / physical strength tests, based on the analysis of body strength & physical endurance / speed tests by measuring the speed of reactions & rapid movements.

On the other hand, the second stage comprised technical skills development, and it focused on technical trainings to boost skills & enhance players’ performance in different situations at the pitch; parts of these are to improve the ball’s control under pressure / conduct trainings on passing’s accuracy & speed from different sides of the pith / measure shooting’s accuracy from different distances and angles / evaluate players’ ability to organize defending and attacking systems, including moving without ball, improving cooperation between players and taking appropriate decisions at the pitch.

Tests will continue during the next sports season to supply talents development centers with best players, alongside organization of specialized gatherings & camps, arrangement of friendly matches vs. international teams to enable players acquire self-confidence. Intensive trainings, theoretical & practical awareness lectures in addition to physical tests will all be held under supervision of technical directors of academies and in collaboration with partners in public & private sectors. Coaches from specialized academies in Dubai will be attracted to implement the best training styles and to exchange experiences between local sports academies & the talents development programs in order to improve the general performance.

It is worth mentioning that DSC launched football & volleyball talents development centers in Dubai Clubs, while handball talent development center will be launched shortly. Talents development centers are launched to attract the best Dubai clubs’ talents in all individual & team games under the umbrella of specialized training centers & under supervision of highly qualified technical staff. The talents development centers also present full support for talents including technical, healthy, nutrition & educational sides, provide best convenient circumstances based on talents enhancement in a scientific advanced way, promote distinguished athletes from different age groups to the first team and develop the abilities of local coaches & assistant coaches of the first team.

