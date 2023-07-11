Dubai Sports Council organizes Daily Indoor Sports Events and Several Snow & Aquatic Championships, as Part of “Our Sports Summer Initiative”

The various activities of “Our Sports Summer Initiative”, organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC), have enriched the exercise of running sport at shopping malls, and contributed to the spread of the practice of sports among society members & cementing of relations between shopping centers & customers, whose relationship with centers is no longer dependent on shopping only, but it has also extended to include walking & running activities and meeting with friends in spectacular atmospheres.



The Ibn Battuta, Mirdif City Center & Dragon Malls’ visitors enjoy the exercise of running every weekend.

Running inside shopping malls is one of 140 events taking place at more than 94 different locations in Dubai, as part “Our Sports Summer Initiative”, which includes 30 various sports games.



“Our Sports Summer Initiative” continues up to 31st Aug. 2023, and it encourages all classes in society to exercise sport & physical activities during summer season.



The events comprise the organization of the Aquatic Performance Championship for Communities, hosted by Hamdan Sports Complex, with participation of more than 300 swimmers of various ages & multi-nationalities. Hamdan Sports Complex also hosts the Summer Aquathon Championship. The Shiraa Cup is organized every Saturday. Seven summer camps are held as part of the Initiative; these are: the NVBA Summer Badminton Camp, Westford Sports Summer Camp, All Sports Summer Camp, Danube World Sports Camp, Super Sports Summer Camp, Summer Camp 2023 and Snow Camp for Women Snowboarding Training.



The events include the Solo Summer Challenge, the C Plus Community Paddle Championship, the Wednesday Modern Dhow Sailing Championship, the Wrestling Festival Championship, Men's C Class Championship, UAE Open Muay Thai Championship, Summer Cup, Disrupt Boxing Championship, Smasher Women's Badminton Championship, Aida Free Diving Cup, Open Jiu-Jitsu & Boxing Championship and the Mixed Martial Arts Boxing Championship.

“Our Sports Summer Initiative” comprises several sports events, which vary between beach, snow, aquatic & women sports, besides several sports activities in malls, including basketball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, triathlon, padel, cricket, skiing, snow hiking, fitness challenge, running, cycling, swimming, futsal, sailing, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, yoga, E. sports, aquathlon, karting, powerlifting, boxing, wrestling, bodybuilding, jujitsu, in addition to ice sports & diving sports in Deep Dive Dubai; the deepest pool in the world, and many other sports.

The Initiative is organized to meet DSC’s vision, aiming to create distinctive & happy sports society through providing opportunities for various classes in society to participate in sports activities, and via supporting the organization of sports events which present vital role to popularize the culture of the exercise of sport & physical activities among all individuals in society.

The events are organized in collaboration between DSC & various public & private sectors, confirming the importance of the integration of roles among the different entities, aiming to serve the sports community and boost sports variety in order to provide opportunities for sports fans & all society members to take part in various sports competitions taking place in the different locations of the Emirate and to enable all locals & expatriates to exercise their favorite sports, participate in fair competitions & cement mutual relations with counterparts of multi-nationalities.



DSC organizes several sports championships & events, which contribute to popularize the culture of the exercise of sport & physical activities & motivate all individuals in society to participate in sports competitions particularly during summer times. Summer was a season of rest & idleness. However, thanks to the cooperation with various governmental and private national entities and organizers of sports events, summer has turned into a season of full activities, vitality and various events taking place at air-conditioned halls such as Dubai World Sport in Dubai World Trade Center, comprising 40 pitches within an area of 300 thousand square/meters.

