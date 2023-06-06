Dubai Sports Council reviews Role of Technology to scout & develop Football Talents

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) organized a workshop, under title “Performance Analysis Technology to attract & develop Talents in Football”, as part of its efforts to develop local staff who serve in clubs & football companies and to use the most successful & professional ways in attracting & boosting sports talents.

The workshop, held with participation of specialized lecturers, discussed the role of technology to improve the football future and boost the clubs & academies’ abilities to scout & develop football talents & to form their sports & educational personalities.



The workshop took place at the Conference Hall in DSC’s premises, in the presence of coaches & managers from Dubai’s clubs and academies in both governmental & private sectors. Several other coaches from UAE in addition to coaches from eight Arabian countries participated in the workshop through the video conferencing technology, in which they have listened to sufficient explanation & review of practical experiences, presented by participating lecturers; these are: Eng. Omar Al-Masri, Director General of Talent Sports Co. / Dr. Steve Barrett, Director of Sports Science and Innovation in Player Maker Co., Former Sports Science Specialist in Hull City Club and Former U 18 Women's Physical Performance Coach in the England Football Association / Dr. Michael King from the Scottish Football Association & Lecturer of Sports Performance at the University of the West of Scotland, who holds M A Degree in Sports Coaching / Female Scientific Researcher Dr. Naomi Myhill, the Researcher at Leeds Beckett University, Director of the Football Local Requirements Project at the England Football Association and Researches Specialist in Women's Football



The lecturers dealt with the accredited scouting & coaching programs in their fields of work and discussed respective results, attained through the implementation of these programs which reflect the synopsis of years of continuous works & efforts to reach the ideal formula and achieve the best results. They presented practical examples on the use of technology & programs, specialized in developing technical, physical & skill levels of age groups’ players, via advanced technologies such as “Player Makers System” & “Video Analysis Systems”, in addition to the importance of establishing database so that it can be used as an essential standard to develop talents of various ages.



Public interacted positively with topics & questions, raised to lecturers during the workshop, and emphasized the great benefits attained during the event, which has provided them with unique opportunity to review eminent professional experiences in this field in order to simulate them or create similar models, conforming to the reality of our football clubs and academies.

