Dubai Sports Council to honor Winners of “Dubai Sports Excellence Model” on 22nd June 2023

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) announced that the 9th edition of Dubai Sports Excellence Model Ceremony will take place on 22nd June 2023 at Al-Jawhara Hall in Madinat Jumeirah, in which winners who have attained achievements in 11 competitive categories during the last two sports seasons (2021 – 2022 / 2022 – 2023) will be honored.

The competitive categories of the 9th edition of the Program, which are allocated for sports clubs & football companies besides players of various sports, have been specified as follows: Seasonal Awards: which are awarded to the best sports club, the best football company & the best club of special sports / Specialized Awards, allocated to the club or company which presents the best corporate performance, the best club or company in the financial competency field, the best initiative in sports investment & the best academy in talents sponsorship field / Individual Excellence Medals which are awarded to the best emerging football player, the best male or female emerging player in individual sports, the best male or female emerging player in team sports and the best male or female emerging player from the category of the people of determination.

The 9th edition of Dubai Sports Excellence Model has focused on outstanding talents, emerging players & buds and discussed ways of providing them with future care, besides honoring of Dubai sports clubs in 2023.



The current edition of the Program is based on measuring of the level of investment & financial performance, sports achievements and commitment & compliance to legislations & rules. It will also measure the performance of individuals & corporations during the last two sports seasons (2021 – 2022 / 2022 – 2023).



DSC believes that the clubs & football companies’ achievements would had not been achieved were it not for the wise leadership’s support & intact planning, ideal investment of resources and utilizing of successful experiences of pioneers who have contributed with clear fingerprint in the sports sector & respective works and left valuable legacy for the current sports generations. Accordingly, DSC will also honor, in this ceremony, a new prominent group of the sports pioneers from previous generations who represented Dubai clubs and presented excellent performance for clubs & national teams, taking into account that the Council has been adopting this policy throughout the last eight editions of the Program, launched since 2011, during which 45 pioneers in the various sports fields were honored. The numbers of awardees will raise after the end of the 9th edition of the Program to more than 50 pioneers.



The 1st edition of the Program witnessed the honoring of Juma Jaafar of Al-Nasr Club, while the 2nd edition awardees’ list comprised: Ahmed Abdullah Bu Hussein from Al-Ahli Club, Abdul Rahman Al-Hassawi of Al-Shabab Al-Arabi Club, Ali Obaid Al-Qahash from Al-Nasr Club, Hajj Khamis Salim from Al-Wasl Club, Mohammad Saleh Ahmed of Dubai Chess and Culture Club and Abdullah Mohammad Bin Souqat from Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The 3rd edition’s awardees were: Mohammad Ali Al-Osaimi & Qassem Sultan from Al-Ahli Club / Hamid Al-Ghaith & Shabib Khansaheb from Al-Nasr Club / Ahmed Al-Shaafar & Ambassador Abdullah Al-Aamri from Al-Wasl Club / Dr. Ahmed Saif Belhasa & Butti Bin Bishr from Al-Shabab Club / Dr. Mohammad Obaid from Dubai Chess and Culture Club.



The 4th edition awardees’ list included Abdullah Ibrahim Bin Hussein from Al-Nasr Club, Abdullah Salim Al-Rumaithi from Al-Wasl Club, Mohammad Ahmed Al-Kaytoub of Dubai Chess & Culture Club, Majid Khalfan Majid Al-Badwawi from Hatta Sports Club, Ahmed Nasser Lootah from Dubai Club for People of Determination, Mohammad Khamis Al-Marri from Al-Shabab Club and Nasser Abdullah Hussain Lootah from Al-Ahli Club.



The 5th edition’s awardees were: Ahmed Humaid Al-Tayer from Al Nasr Club, Bakhit Salim Al-Falasi of Al Wasl Club, Ahmed Mohammed Al-Mesmar from Dubai Chess & Culture Club, the late Saeed Khalfan Saeed Al Mutaiwee from Hatta Club, Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi from Dubai Club for People of Determination, Mattar Mohammed Al Marri from Al-Shabab Club, Ali Muhammad Bin Raheef from Al-Ahli Club, Mohammad Abdullah Bin Humaidan from Dubai Cultural and Sports Club and Saeed Mohammad Hareb from Dubai International Marine Club.



The 6th edition’s awardees were: Abdullah Hareb Al-Falahi & Sheikh Butti Bin Maktoum Al-Maktoum from Al-Wasl Club / Rashid Bujasim from Al-Nasr Club / Juma Gharib, Khalifa Sultan Bin Sulaiman & Abdullah Al-Sai from Al-Ahli Club.

The 8th edition witnessed the honoring of Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al-Shaibani from Al-Nasr Club / Sultan Saqr Al-Suwaidi & Ahmed Ali Issa from Shabab Al-Ahli Club / Khalfan Hareb Al-Falahi & Ali Nasser Bilhbala from Dubai International Marine Club / Rashid Khamis Bin Aaber from Al-Wasl Club / Abdul Rahim Obaid Al-Badwawi, from Hatta Club.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.