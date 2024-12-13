"Dubai Sports" Delivers Exclusive Coverage of the UIM XCAT World Championship

Jumeirah Beaches Host Championship Finale as 10 Teams Compete for Titles in Three Races

Dubai Sports Channel, part of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), has announced its comprehensive coverage of the fifth and final round of the 2024 UIM XCAT World Championship. This event marks the conclusion of the global racing season for 2024, hosted in Dubai from December 13 to 15, featuring 10 international powerboats competing for the top spots in two main races as well as the Speed Race title. This initiative reflects DMI's commitment to positioning Dubai as a global hub for marine sports.

Organized by the Dubai International Marine Club, the grand event will take place on Jumeirah beaches, which previously hosted the global race in 2019 and 2021. Beachgoers at Jumeirah can once again enjoy the championship and experience the action up close.

Abdulrahman Amin, Director of Dubai Sports Channels at DMI, stated: "The UIM XCAT World Championship is a global sports event that embodies the spirit of challenge and innovation that Dubai is known for. It reaffirms the city’s status as a leading destination for hosting prominent international sports events. The championship provides a platform to celebrate teamwork, with teams from around the world delivering exceptional performances combining competition and elegance."

He also highlighted that “Dubai Sports Channel has prepared a comprehensive schedule to bring the event to life, enabling marine sports enthusiasts to follow the competition’s details, further enhancing the marine sports industry. This coverage reflects DMI’s technical capabilities, logistical expertise, and national talents enriching the local media landscape.”

Mohammed Abdullah Hareb Al Falahi, Board Member and CEO of Dubai International Marine Club, added: "Hosting this significant event underscores Dubai’s leadership as a global center for major sports championships. The club continues its historic contributions, being the first Arab and Asian club to join the International Powerboating Federation (UIM) in the early 1990s and hosting the first world championship finale for powerboats in 1992."

Al Falahi extended gratitude to the event's success partners, including DMI, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the National Guard, and Dubai Civil Defense. He also invited the public to attend the championship, enjoy the accompanying activities, and cheer on the competing teams, led by four UAE teams: Fujairah, Victory Team, Sharjah Team, and Faz Marine, alongside international competitors. These competitors include The Kuwaiti team Q8 Oils, The Swedish team Swecat, The Italian team Consulbrokers, Australian Italian team 222 Offshore, The Belgian team Tessilmare alongside the last season’s champion, Team GB of Britain.

The return of UIM XCAT World Championship to the club’s calendar for the 2024-2025 season, after a two-year hiatus, revives the legacy of Dubai’s association with world powerboat championships, cementing its status as the first regional and Middle Eastern destination to host such events since 1992.

This week, Dubai’s beaches will be the focal point as the championship title remains undecided among the top-ranked teams. The UIM XCAT World Championship will crown the season's champion, celebrating the 12th edition of the globally recognized championship that began in Dubai in 2010.

The event schedule starts Thursday with the arrival of participants, completion of registration for participants and contestants, and the official meeting to clarify race instructions and routes. A total of 10 powerboats, with 20 elite racers from across the globe, will compete. The lineup includes the four top-performing UAE teams including Victory Team, led by Salem AlAdidi and Eisa Al Ali, currently ranked third with 166 points; HPI Fujairah, leading the overall standings with 215 points, led by brothers Rosario and Giuseppe Schiano di Cola. Sharjah Team, led by Mikhail Kitashev and Dmitry Vandyshev, ranked eighth with 62 points. Faz Marine, led by Arif Al Zaffain and Konstantin Ustinov, with 15 points, currently in tenth place. The Emirati teams will compete against other strong contenders, including:

The Swedish team Swecat ranked second with 214 points.

ranked second with 214 points. The Italian team Consulbrokers ranked fourth with 163 points.

ranked fourth with 163 points. Last season’s champion, Team GB , ranked fifth with 111 points.

, ranked fifth with 111 points. The Kuwaiti team Q8 Oils , led by Abdul Latif Al Omani and Khalid Ali, ranked sixth with 112 points.

, led by Abdul Latif Al Omani and Khalid Ali, ranked sixth with 112 points. The Belgian team Tessilmare ranked seventh with 111 points.

ranked seventh with 111 points. The Australian Italian team 222 Offshore, currently without any points.

The event's organizing committee has extended an open invitation to the public, marine sports enthusiasts, and powerboat racing fans to attend the major championship at the race site located behind Sunset Mall in Jumeirah 3. A race village has been set up in front of the beach, close to Jumeirah Beachgoers, with the course positioned near the shore to heighten the excitement. Spectators will have the opportunity to watch the event and engage with its thrilling moments over three days.

Event Schedule:

Friday, December 13, 2024:

Best Time Qualifiers 1 (11:00 AM - 12:15 PM)

First Race (3:00 PM)

Saturday, December 14, 2024:

Best Time Qualifiers 2 (12:00 PM - 1:15 PM)

Speed Race (3:30 PM)

Sunday, December 15, 2024: