Dubai Sports Retreat Receives High Praise for Its Impact on Sports Development and Community Engagement

The recently concluded 'Dubai Sports Retreat,' held at the Museum of the Future, has garnered widespread acclaim from participants and international sports figures for its stimulating discussions, innovative topics, and valuable ideas. The event, organized by the Dubai Sports Council under the theme ‘Dubai: The First Sports Destination,’ brought together 100 decision-makers, specialists, experts, and renowned sports personalities. This collective effort aimed to present actionable suggestions aligned with the government’s commitment to further developing Dubai's sports sector.

The retreat highlighted the unwavering support from Dubai's wise leadership in promoting sports as a way of life, integral to the health, happiness, and quality of life of its people. Discussions underscored how sports can unify society, enhance wellbeing, and serve as a tool for positive social change. The event also facilitated networking between athletes and experts from various sectors, fostering cooperation to further support the sports industry.

The event’s main session, titled ‘The Power of Sport... An Impact Beyond the Field,’ was led by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, alongside notable figures such as His Excellency Hilal Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and His Excellency Ahmad Bin Byat, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The second session, ‘Dubai: The Land of Talents... Towards a Promising Future,’ featured renowned sports stars including MMA world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, former football captain Patrice Evra, Lebanese basketball legend Fadi Al Khatib, and Indian sports icons Sania Mirza and Harbhajan Singh.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, emphasized the importance of sports in enhancing societal well-being and outlined the vision for expanding Dubai’s sports sector.

The retreat also provided a platform for leaders from Dubai's sports clubs to engage with stakeholders from the government and private sectors. Athletes engaged in informal discussions with professionals from a wide range of industries, including corporate executives, real estate developers, sports investors, and talent development specialists.

Among the notable figures attending were His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Head of Protocol for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, as well as the chairmen of various Dubai sports clubs, such as Al Nasr Club, Al Wasl Club, Hatta Club, and the Dubai Chess Club, alongside key officials from economic and governmental institutions.

The Economic and Societal Impact of Sports

Participants in the two interactive sessions acknowledged the profound impact of sports on community development, happiness, and the national economy. They stressed that sports play a crucial role in attracting talent, fostering global recognition, and elevating Dubai’s standing on the international sports map. Furthermore, government support, coupled with progressive legislation and investment incentives, positions Dubai as a leading sports hub.

Al Falasi Highlights Economic and Social Benefits of Sports

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi underlined the global economic power of sports, drawing comparisons with Melbourne, Australia, which generates approximately $4.5 billion annually from sporting events and activities. He stressed the broader economic impact of the sports ecosystem, emphasizing the roles of coaches, nutritionists, and related industries. Additionally, he highlighted the social benefits of sports, such as fostering cohesion and inclusivity. Al Falasi cited the UAE's experience in hosting the 2019 Special Olympics as a turning point in changing societal perceptions of people with disabilities, referring to them as 'People of Determination.'

Buhumaid Emphasizes Social Cohesion through Sports

Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid praised sports as a tool for community cohesion and integration. In alignment with His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision, Buhumaid highlighted the role of sports in uniting diverse social groups and fostering values of tolerance and understanding. She also noted that volunteerism plays a significant role in sports activities, with the Community Development Authority coordinating thousands of volunteer opportunities in the sector.

Hilal Al Marri: Sports as a Key to Dubai’s Growth

His Excellency Hilal Al Marri highlighted the integral role sports play in Dubai's economic and cultural transformation. He pointed out that Dubai has become a hub for global sports brands, driving investments in fitness, health, and wellness sectors. With ongoing investments in cycling infrastructure and sporting events, Dubai has positioned itself as a destination for health-conscious tourists, fostering both economic and societal growth.

Ahmed Bin Byat Calls for More Integration in Sports Strategy

His Excellency Ahmad Bin Byat stressed the importance of strategic integration of Dubai’s residents into sports events, particularly individual sports. He advocated for a more inclusive approach to sporting activities, suggesting a focus on Olympic sports to engage the broader community and ensure long-term sustainability.

The Dubai Sports Retreat has successfully showcased the city’s commitment to becoming a global sports leader. It demonstrated the significant role of sports in fostering community cohesion, driving economic growth, and promoting a healthier, more inclusive society. Moving forward, the event's insights will guide the development of Dubai’s sports ecosystem, ensuring its continued success as a premier destination for athletes, investors, and enthusiasts worldwide.