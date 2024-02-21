Dubai to host 28 Sports Events, including 8 International Championships, within One Week

28 various sports events, including 8 international championships, will take place during this weekend in different locations of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and with distinctive participation of huge numbers of athletes of various ages & multi-nationalities from UAE & overseas.

Top on the list of the international sports events are the Tours of the Street & Park Word Skateboarding, which will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Chairman of DSC, and will be organized by the World Skate Corporation & Arada Real Estate Development Co. in collaboration with DSC & the Department of Economy & Tourism in Dubai. The event is scheduled from 25th Feb. to 10th March at Dubai Harbor and it is considered as the final qualifiers stage, after which winners will promptly qualify to Paris Olympics 2024.

The Street Skating Tour for professionals will be held from 25th Feb. to 3rd March, to be followed by the Park Skating Tour for Professionals from 3rd to 10th March. The two tours will witness tough & strong competition with participation of 500 male & female prominent athletes from the various countries of the world. The event is the biggest of its kind and it is considered as the final stage qualifying to Paris Olympics.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 continues up to Sunday 25th Feb. 2024 at Dubai Design District with distinctive participation of 16 national teams from the various continents of the world; these are: Portugal, Italy, Spain and Belarus (from Europe) / Brazil, Colombia and Argentina (from South America) / UAE, Japan, Iran and Oman (from Asia) / Egypt & Senegal (from Africa) / America, Mexico and Tahiti (from North America).

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship for Women – 1000 points category continues with participation of the tennis world female champions, including nine of the best female players; top of them are Iga Chevuntic, the world’s first ranked / Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s second ranked who has won the Australia Open Championship for the second successive time / Coco Jouf, the world’s third ranked. Women’s competition will continue up to 24th Feb. while men’s competition is scheduled from 26th Feb. to 2nd March with participation of elite of world champions, including three of the best world’s ranked stars; these are: Daniil Medvedev, the world’s 3rd ranked / Andrey Rublev, the world’s 5th ranked / Hubert Hurkacz, the world’s 9th ranked, besides the Scotland’s Andy Murray who has won three titles of the Grand Salam Championships & one Olympic golden medal.



Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will launch on Sunday 25th Feb. 2024 from EXPO City with participation of more than 3800 racers from UAE & overseas and it is classified as the most eminent competition qualifying to the Cycling World Championships, taking place next Aug. at Alborg City of Denmark.

The event is organized as part of the agenda of the Union Cycliste Internationale and in the framework of the events of Gran Fondo International Cycling. Participants in the elite category will compete to cross 94.1 km, where contestants in the amateurs’ category will compete to cross 25 km. The third category is allocated for children of 2 years old & above, where children will ride for 1 km accompanied by their families.

The famous Terry Fox Charity Race will kick off from Rashid Port with participation of thousands of various ages & multi-nationalities including families & elderlies. The Race aims to increase the awareness level with cancer disease and to support & finance research of this disease. The event holds the name of a Canadian students who has become been amputee because of the Cancer.

Based on his desire to give hope to cancer patients, the athlete ran with his amputated leg for a distance of 5,373 km, aiming to raise funds for the sake of cancer research centers. When he failed to continue running because of re-suffering with cancer, millions of persons from all over the world have decided to continue his endeavors through participating in the event. The Terry Fox Race, which is currently organized annually in 33 countries, has attained remarkable success, and has become the biggest event for raising contributions to support cancer research all over the world.

Dubai Muscat Sailing Race, the international ancient race, will launch from Dubai Sailing Club, heading through the Arabian Gulf toward the deep waters of the Indian Ocean, passing through the coast of Musandam Peninsula & across the famous Strait of Hormuz. The Race will be held with participation of the 20 teams from the various countries of the world and will finish at Bandar Al-Rawdha Marina in Muscat.

The Polo Golden Cup continues at Al-Habtoor Polo & Equestrian Club in Dubai. The Championship is competed by the Emirates Team / Mahra Ayax Investment Team / Bangash Dodson & Horrell Team / Al-Habtoor Team / Dubai Wolves Team / Ghantoot Team. Dubai Muscle Beach Bodybuilding Championship will be held at Al-Habtoor Grand Autograph Hotel in Dubai Marina, while the Gulf Amateur Bodybuilding Championship will take place at Jafza 1 Convention Center in Jebel Ali.

Hatta hosts the Coreunity Cycling Race, which starts from Wadi Hub in the Hatta Region, while the Labor Sports Tournament continues at the Labors Accommodation in the Jebel Ali, and the Eurasia E.Sports Conference will take place at the Festival Arena in Dubai Festival City. The Mira Eco Running Festival will be held at the Kite Beach. Hatta Coreunity Yoga is organized at Wadi Hub, and the Sukoun & Bupa World Running Race will take place at Dubai Design District. The Dubai Sports Corporate Games will kick off in the Inspratus area of Dubai Sports City.

The EMD Fight Night Boxing Championship will be held at The Agenda Hall in Dubai Media City, and Al-Noor Center for People of Determination will organize a walkathon for People of Determination (Super Hero Walk) at Al-Barsha 1. The Dance Challenge Championship will be arranged at the Grand Dance Academy in Al-Quoz 3. The Emirates Polo Federation Cup is held at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, and the “Active on the Beach Yoga” will take place at the Kempinski Hotel in Dubai Palm.





