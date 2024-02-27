Dubai to host fifth edition of Gov Games starting 29 February

Dubai is set to welcome teams from around the world for the eagerly anticipated kick-off of the fifth edition of the Gov Games, as the city once again shines the spotlight on the power of sports to bring together communities and teams representing public entities and various countries.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Gov Games will unfold at Dubai Festival City from Thursday, 29 February until 3 March, in what promises to be an exhilarating spectacle of stupendous physical feats and strategic tussles over four days.

This year's edition of the Gov Games is poised to be the most expansive yet, featuring 194 teams across various categories, including an inaugural Junior Gov Games category for competitors aged 10 to 13, which has been introduced to inspire and nurture values of teamwork and personal development among the youth. The championship's final day will see the younger competitors tackle a series of seven challenges designed to test their capabilities in a manner befitting their age group.

The adult categories will feature 84 male and 26 female teams from government entities in the Battle of the Government tournament, while 28 teams will compete in the Battle of the Community tournament. That aside, 28 teams from global cities are set to face off in the Battle of the Cities, and 28 Junior Gov Games finalists will embark on various physically and mentally demanding challenges designed to test the limits of their endurance and teamwork.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of the Gov Games, said: “The Gov Games continue to embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, positioning Dubai as a beacon of sports, fitness, and well-being on the global stage. This year, in alignment with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the Gov Games is fostering a vibrant community that celebrates physical activity, strategic thinking, and above all, teamwork.”

He added: “The addition of the Junior Gov Games further demonstrates our commitment to nurturing the holistic development of our younger generations and ensures the Gov Games provides a cornerstone for Dubai's thriving cultural and sporting landscape.”

Attractive prizes

Substantial cash prizes await the victors in addition to the thrill of the competitions themselves. The top teams in the adult categories will secure a grand prize of AED 500,000, with second and third place winners receiving AED 250,000 and AED 150,000, respectively. There are prizes up for grabs in the junior category, too, with the first-place team standing to win AED 70,000, the runner-up AED 56,000, and the third-place team AED 35,000.

The event schedule has been meticulously designed to showcase an abundance of talent and teamwork across the various categories. The first two days will focus on competitions among the government teams, with the male and female outfits pitting their sporting skills and teamwork to the ultimate test. The arena will then the thrown open for teams representing cities and communities, besides the Junior Gov Games. The event will culminate in a grand closing ceremony that will see champions across categories being crowned.

Partners and sponsors

The Gov Games 2024 is supported by a distinguished roster of partners and sponsors, including DP World as the Official Partner, the Dubai Sports Council as a Strategic Sponsor, and esteemed Golden Sponsors like Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Damac Properties, and Emirates Post Group (7X), and Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and First Abu Dhabi Bank as silver sponsors, in addition to Dubai Festival City, Home Bakery, Al Fares International Tents, Jeep and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

Building on the success of previous editions, which attracted over 4,500 participants from various government entities, this year's Gov Games is set to further enrich Dubai's vibrant sporting calendar. For more details, visit the official Gov Games website at www.govgames.ae, and follow the event's social media channels on Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok (@GovGames).

