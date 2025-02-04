Dubai to Host Second Round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship This Weekend

The second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, February 8 and 9, at Al Nasr Club in Dubai, featuring competition in the No-Gi division. The Dubai round will witness wide participation from athletes representing various clubs and academies across the country.

Athletes in the U12, U14, and U16 categories will compete on Day 1, followed by Youth, Adults, and Masters on Day 2, ensuring high-level competition and reinforcing the championship’s status as a platform for both emerging and experienced athletes.

His Excellency Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasised that the second edition of the championship is a pioneering model for developing talent across technical, physical, and mental levels, creating a pathway for future champions. He pointed out that the No-Gi competitions allow athletes to experiment with innovative strategies and techniques, further enhancing their ability to adapt to the diverse challenges of the sport.

“The great turnout for the No-Gi competitions reflects the sustainable development of the sport and the growing interest in it at all levels. The participation of younger age groups has become one of the championship's key pillars, showcasing the success of the Federation’s strategy to discover and nurture new generations of talent and future champions.

“The championship draws athletes and their families into a distinctive and supportive environment, strengthening community ties and reflecting the noble values jiu-jitsu is known for, such as respect, loyalty, and teamwork. It also promotes the importance of pursuing sports as a healthy lifestyle, further establishing its position as one of the country's most prominent sporting and social events.”

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the UAE’s most prestigious local competitions. It follows a comprehensive ranking system that fosters competition between participating clubs and academies, ultimately elevating the overall performance levels of athletes.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.