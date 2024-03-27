Dubai World Cup headlines 33 international and local sporting events inspiring people across the city to stay active through Ramadan

The Dubai World Cup 2024 – the world’s richest horse race for thoroughbreds – tops the list of international sports events being hosted in the emirate through the Holy Month of Ramadan this year.

First held in 1996, the Dubai World Cup is widely considered the jewel in the crown of horse racing globally, with its highlight being a Group 1 flat race on dirt over 2,000 metres. Held on the last Saturday of March at the Meydan Racecourse as the final race of the Dubai World Cup Night, the race is open for Northern Hemisphere Thoroughbred four-year-olds and up and Southern Hemisphere Thoroughbred three-year-olds and up.

The Dubai World Cup was launched in 1996 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who owns Darley Stud and Godolphin Racing, one of the world’s leading Thoroughbred breeding and racing operations. Since its 2019 running, the race has carried a purse of $12 million, reclaiming its place as the world’s richest horse race, a record held by the Pegasus World Cup in 2017 and 2018.

In addition to the race night at Meydan, Dubai is playing host to 32 more international and local sporting events, all of which are being held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.

Next up will be the International Union’s ‘World Strongman’ Championship on March 28, which will decide who emerges the world’s strongest man. Organised by the Emirates Sports Group at Dubai Sports City, the 2024 World Strongman Championship will take centre stage at the Emirates Sports Hotel from 7 pm.

The men’s competition will be held in two categories, namely for participants up to 95kg, and those up to 110kg. The competition for women will be held in one category – up to 75kg. The competition will feature two main relays. The Lift and Carry will see athletes compete in the Lift Relay (comprising three repetitions each of Stone over Bar, Dumbbell Lift, Axle Deadlift and Log Lift), while the Carry Relay will comprise of three challenges, a Sandbag Carry, a Yoke Race and a Farmer’s Walk – all over a distance of 15 metres. A separate competition for the Fedor Konyukhov Cup will see participants put to the test on a rowing machine over a distance of 500 metres.

The Masters Cup Polo Championship being held at the Al Habtoor Polo Club and Resort is the next major sporting event lined up. Held as part of the Dubai Polo Cup series, the tournament will be held from April 1 to 6.

The competition is open to players with a handicap from 6 to 8, making it a big draw among some of the most notable polo players from the region and across the globe.

Largest sporting event in Hatta

The Hatta Ramadan Sports Tournament, the largest sporting event in the Hatta region, will also continue through the week. The event is organised by the Hatta Sports Club with support from the Farjan Fund. Being held in the gymnasium at Al Dhahra School for Basic and Secondary Education in Hatta, the event features competition across eight sports and games including futsal, volleyball for men and women, beach volleyball, badminton for women, road running races over 5 km, 3 km and 1.5 km, weightlifting, walking race for senior citizens, and e-sports.

The Al Wafa Ramadan Football Tournament being held at the Al Warqa Park will also continue until April 5. The Legends Football Cup being held at Sports by Amana in the Abu Hail area will continue through April 23.

The Al Quoz Ramadan Football Tournament underway at Al Quoz Park will continue until April 4, with the Hamdan Sports Complex hosting the opening round of the competition. The Abena Pirates Diving Cup will be held from March 26 to 28, while the second round will take place at Deep Dive Dubai on March 30 and 31.

A charity cycling race will also be held in support of those affected by the war in Gaza at the DX Bike Meydan on March 28. The Legend Star Women’s Padel will take place at the Raleigh Club in Al Quoz on March 31.

NAS tournament continues

The ongoing Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament continues until the end of the month at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, with the curtains coming down on this popular event with the volleyball competition final on March 31.

The GEMS Wellington Academy on Al Khail Road will host the Ramadan Sports Championship for mixed games and the Ramadan Football League for men, which is to continue until April 7. The Dubai Club for People of Determination is hosting its Ramadan Football Championship until April 12.

Another event that is being held until April 12 is the Ramadan mini-football tournament at the El Partido Hall in the Garhoud area, while the Americano Ramadan Padel League continues to stir excitement at the Padel Pro Club in the Qarn Al Sabkha area until April 13. The Ramadan Sports Forum is slated to be held at Bates University, and the Dubai Police Ramadan Cycling Games Championship will unfold in the Dubai Islands area.

Winning over people at various communities across Dubai during Ramadan will also be the Allegiance to Zayed Chess Championship at the Dubai Chess Club, the Ramadan Polo Challenge Cup at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, the Dubai Police Football League at GEMS Gulf International School, the Ramadan Communities Championship at Abu Hail Park, and the Gulf Champions Ramadan Football Tournament.

Additionally, the Al Arqam Private School hosts the Ramadan Triathlon Football Championship at the Real Madrid Academy, the Ramadan Team Chess Championship at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, the Ramadan Goals Corporate Championship at Goals Sports Club in Al Quoz 2, the Ramadan Endurance Cycling Race at Al Qudra Lakes, and the Fitz Ramadan Sports Festival at the Danube Sports World.

Other events in the offing are the Ramadan Walking March in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the Open Ice Hockey Cup in the Ice Ring at the Sports Complex in the Mirdif area, and the Magic Ramadan Padel Championship held at the Magic Sports Academy in Dubai Investment Park.

