Dubai World Cup horseracing to air in 150 countries

The upcoming Dubai World Cup, a $30.5 million horseracing event, will be held at Meydan Racecourse on March 30th. The race will be broadcast to a global audience, reaching an estimated 150 countries.

The competition features eight thoroughbred races, with a total of 33 individual Group/Grade 1 winners entered. The $12 million Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline, is the most prestigious race of the day.

Major General Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Executive Director of Dubai Racing Club, said: “We are hugely excited about the 2024 Dubai World Cup which is the 28th running of this great event. Horses from 14 countries will compete across the nine races, ensuring global interest and media coverage. We have also received more than 400 media accreditation applications, further showing the interest in the meeting among race fans.”

