Emirates and AC Milan Unveil Unique Art Installation at Dubai World Cup 2024

At the 2024 Dubai World Cup held at the Meydan Racecourse on March 30, Emirates and AC Milan unveiled a bespoke art installation by regionally renowned artist Kareemgraphy, to celebrate the intersection of sports, culture and art.

Uniquely created for the event by calligraffiti artist and designer artist Abdul Kareem, known as Kareemgraphy, the innovative art installation is a representation of a horse, made up of 187 AC Milan's Home, Away, Third, and goalkeeper jerseys, artfully arranged. The eye-catching 8 x 8 metre display sits on the lawn area adjacent to the parade ring, and comes to life when viewed by Dubai World Cup fans in the Grandstand, in a breathtaking vision uniting sports, culture, and art.

The Dubai World Cup, ideated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is the pinnacle of horse racing season in the UAE. AC Milan's participation marked a historic moment as the Club's first activation at Emirates horse racing events, solidifying its partnership with Emirates which has been an iconic collaboration since 2007.

Among the notable attendees at the event were AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani, RedBird Capital’s Operating Partner and AC Milan Senior Advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan’s Chief Commercial Officer Maikel Oettle.

AC Milan’s Chief Commercial Officer Maikel Oettle expressed his admiration for the art installation:

“It's inspiring to see AC Milan and Emirates come together for this extraordinary event. This art installation beautifully celebrates the intersection of sports and diverse cultures, bringing together football and horse racing. It speaks volumes about the Club's innovative nature and its expanding presence beyond pure football.”

Boutros Boutros Emirates Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand remarked:

‘We are delighted to see the convergence of our 17-year partnership with AC Milan and 28-year partnership with Dubai World Cup represented in such a unique and artistic way. It’s another impressive and innovative moment for our customers to enjoy at a world class event, with exceptional brand partnerships and an appreciation for sport, culture and art.’

The event marked a milestone in AC Milan's collaboration with Emirates, further strengthening the partnership between the two brands and reinforcing the Club's presence in the Middle East as well as its commitment to engaging with diverse audiences through innovative initiatives.

AC Milan, a top 10 club in the MEA region with over 35 million fans and 2.5 million in the UAE, opened Casa Milan Dubai, its regional hub, at the end of last year - a strategic move in the Club's global expansion under RedBird Capital, which further AC Milan's commitment to the Middle East's growing market.

