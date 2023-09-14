Emirates becomes Global Partner and Official Airline of the 37th America’s Cup

Emirates is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 37th America’s Cup as Global Partner and Official Airline of the 150-year old sailing race and the oldest trophy in international sport, as well as the series of preliminary regattas leading up to the Challenger Selection Series.



The agreement takes the combination of event and team sponsorship to new heights the second time for Emirates. The airline sponsored the 36th edition of the America’s Cup in Auckland, as well as Emirates Team New Zealand in 2021. Emirates recently renewed its naming rights with reigning America’s Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand.



As Global Partner and Official Airline, Emirates will benefit from strategic branding placements, which will be extended to the Race Villages at the America’s Cup Preliminary Regattas in Barcelona and Jeddah, Challenger Selection Series, as well as the Cup Match. Branding will also include AC37 chase boats and event boats, as well as the official stage and prize giving areas. The airline will also have sponsorship visibility across the event’s channels including social, digital, media, live events and other official materials, in addition to Race Village activations and hospitality.



Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: "Emirates is proud to expand our involvement in world-class sailing by sponsoring the 37th America’s Cup and the events which will lead up to the final face-off in Barcelona. The America’s Cup is the Everest of sailing, serving thrilling action and offering spectacular moments at every juncture, and we look forward to helping bring more attention to this event across our global network. We’re also particularly proud that one of the preliminary regattas will be making its way to our region when it arrives later this year to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. "



Grant Dalton, CEO America’s Cup Event & Emirates Team New Zealand said: "For our second defence of the America’s Cup it is great to have Emirates as the Global Partner and Official Airline of the 37th America’s Cup again. They have been a major sponsor and supporter at the pinnacle of world sport for many years, so it is the perfect fit that they again are aligned with the pinnacle event in sailing, the America’s Cup."



The 37th America’s Cup in 2024 will see all participating teams, including Emirates sponsored Team New Zealand, race their AC75 America’s Cup class yachts. The first preliminary regatta will be held in Vilanova i la Geltrú between 14th to 17th September before the teams head to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the second regatta between 29th November and 2nd December 2023.



The first AC Challenger Selection series regatta will take place in September 2024, and the main America’s Cup Match will begin on the 12th October 2024. All matches will take place in Barcelona, Spain. The Challenger Selection Series is a series of matches which will determine the winning team whose yacht will take on the Defender of the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 37th America’s Cup Match.



Emirates has been involved in the sport of sailing since 2004, when it became naming sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand. Since then, the airline has remained an enduring supporter of the team as it competed in America’s Cup events in an attempt to bring home the Cup to New Zealand. The airline celebrated with the team when it lifted the trophy in Bermuda in 2017, and again on its home turf, Auckland in 2021.



Earlier this year, the airline partnered with the Great Britain SailGP Team, one of the world’s most decorated sailing teams, for a sponsorship deal spanning the next three seasons. Emirates’ signature "Fly Better" logo will be visible on the Great British F50 race boat, in addition to branding on the centre of the wing and hull. Alongside sailing activations during the racing season, Emirates and Great Britain SailGP will also support a number of initiatives across sustainability and gender balance.

