Emirates delivers NBA Cup to New York to mark the start of Emirates NBA Cup

The Emirates NBA Cup trophy touched down in New York yesterday to coincide with the start of the Emirates NBA Cup 2024, following its journey from the airline’s hub in Dubai. As the Official Global Airline Partner of the NBA and the inaugural title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup, the airline transported the coveted trophy in style on its iconic Airbus A380 emblazoned with an eye-catching NBA livery.

The highly anticipated tournament tipped off on 12 November and is set to culminate with a Championship game on 17 December in Las Vegas. The new Emirates A380 NBA-themed livery was unveiled last month, featuring a striking design complete with a vibrant blue fuselage complemented by bright red engine cowls to celebrate the partnership.

NBA legend James Worthy accompanied the trophy as it made its way from Dubai. On touchdown in New York, the trophy was handed to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Emirates Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, West, Thierry Aucoc, to mark the start of the tournament.

A curated experience in the sky

The special flight took the game to the next level, with basketball-themed cabin décor across all classes, capturing the spirit of the game. Customers across all classes indulged in food and hot snacks served in NBA-branded boxes as part of the airline’s curated basketball themed menu and were able to watch NBA classic games on the airline’s in-flight entertainment system, ice. Select live Cup games will be enjoyed onboard throughout the tournament.

Customers in First and Business Class socialized with Worthy in the signature Onboard Lounge, enjoying traditional gameday fare such as sliders, pizzas, pretzels with cheese sauce and popcorn, to name a few, in addition to a mouthwatering spread featuring bistro bites, mini pastries and mini cupcakes decorated with NBA chocolate discs.

Emirates customers were greeted onboard EK201 with a special PA announcement delivered by Worthy, building excitement for the unforgettable flight. Customers also received a host of commemorative memorabilia to mark the occasion, including limited edition replica aircraft models in the newly rolled out NBA livery in addition to luggage tags, NBA-branded polaroid photo frames and more.

Celebrating the Emirates NBA Cup

Coinciding with the Emirates NBA Cup, from now and until 17 December, customers will experience on-board NBA inspired products and services on flights when travelling to-and-from 13 points in the U.S. and Canada.

Passengers in Premium Economy and Economy Class will board to see the aircraft dressed in co-branded headrests and enjoy drinks served on specially designed coasters in Business Class and Premium Economy. The airline will serve NBA-inspired food selections and snacks across all cabin classes and the Emirates A380 Onboard Lounge. In addition to enjoying select Emirates NBA Cup games live on Sport24 on ice, customers will also be able to explore a playlist featuring NBA legends as well as an interview podcast with NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum.

Before flights, from now and until 22 November, customers can also enjoy a NBA-themed food and beverage menu at Emirates’ lounges in Dubai, New York JFK, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Boston.

Basketball lovers can own a special piece of the NBA with limited edition replica aircraft models in the newly rolled out livery, in addition to other merchandise available at the Emirates Official Store.

Emirates NBA Cup continues Friday night with 12 group play matchups, including the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Memphis Grizzlies visiting the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

