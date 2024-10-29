Emirati rider wins AEF show jumping Cup for junior riders in Korea

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Emirati rider Lana Majed clinched first place in the Asian Equestrian Federation (AEF) Cup for show jumping in the junior category for riders aged 14-17.
The tournament, which concluded yesterday in Jeju Island, Republic of Korea, saw the participation of 18 riders representing 18 countries.
Lana achieved her victory after finishing in 26.03 seconds after a strong competition over obstacles designed at a height of 110 cm.
