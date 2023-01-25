ENOC & Dulsco win Arm Wrestling’s Titles of the 4th Labor Sports Tournament

By Emirates247

ENOC & Dulsco companies have won the titles of the arm wrestling competition of the 4th Labor Sports Tournament, which is held with remarkable participation of 20 thousand laborers from different companies working in the Emirate of Dubai, and it is scheduled to be concluded on 31st March 2023.



The Tournament, the biggest of its kind, is organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, under title “Their Happiness is Our Goal”.



Participants in the Tournament compete in 11 sports competitions; as follows: kabaddi, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, arm wrestling, yoga, tug of war, cricket, road race & swimming.

Dutton Odor from ENOC Co. won the golden medal of U 80 kg category of the arm wrestling competition, followed by Hapi Augusti of Dulsco Co. in the 2nd place. Nathan Muthali from Dulsco Co. gained 1st place in above 80 kg category (heavy weight), followed by Alex Xiango of ENOC in the 2nd place.

In the middle weight category, Ashwin Vinod from ENOC secured the 1st place followed by Gaift Brenya from Dulsco in the 2nd place.



The arm wrestling competition took place at Dulsco Pitches in Al-Quoz Area with participation of 150 players. In conclusion of the competition, winners were awarded prizes & medals by Mr. Abdulla Shukri, the Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai and DSC’s Representative.



The yoga competition will take place on 5th Feb. at the DP World in Jebel Ali and the kabaddi competition will be held on 12th Feb. at Al-Garhoud Area. The basketball competition is scheduled from 19th to 26th Feb. at Dulsco pitches in Al-Quoz. The swimming competition will be organized on 12th March at Dubai Municipality Club in Al-Jaddaf.



The cricket 2 competition will be launched on 23rd March at the Cricket Stadium in Jebel Ali.



The competitions of the Labor Sports Tournament are organized every Sunday at six locations as follows: Jebel Ali, Al-Quoz, Al-Jaddaf, DP World, DUTCO and Dulsco.



The Labor Sports Tournament is held under the sponsorship of DP World, Dubai Holding, DUTCO, Dulsco, Landmark, World Security and Taqdeer Award.



DSC organizes the Labor Sports Tournament to give laborers unique opportunity to exercise favorite sports, spend entertaining times, break the daily routine of work, boost social ties with counterparts in other entities & improve level of physical fitness. It also brings joy for laborers, provides them with physical fitness and helps them to increase productivity. The Tournament meets DSC’s strategy to create a distinctive & happy sports society.



