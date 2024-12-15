EsportsXO Partners with Abu Dhabi Gaming to Establish Regional Headquarters in the UAE Capital, Driving MENA Expansion

Sub-headline - New strategic partnership to foster growth in the gaming ecosystem and create local opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

EsportsXO, a frontrunner in the Indian esports and gaming startup landscape, has announced a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Gaming, marking a significant expansion into the MENA region. As a part of this agreement, XO will establish its regional headquarter in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration is aimed at fostering the growth of Abu Dhabi’s local gaming ecosystem and will enable both companies to seize the emerging opportunities in this growing sector.

With a projected valuation of $397.21 billion by 2029, the global gaming industry is on a sturdy growth track and the MENA region is rapidly emerging as one of its largest markets. By setting up its regional hub in Abu Dhabi, XO is positioning itself at the epicentre of this dynamic landscape, poised to tap into a market ripe for expansion.

“Working with Abu Dhabi Gaming is a major step for XO as we look to expand our presence in one of the world’s most exciting gaming regions,” said Vikas Goel, Founder, XO. “We are eager to contribute to the development of the local gaming ecosystem, nurture homegrown talent, and bring world-class gaming experiences to the MENA region. This reinforces our commitment to expanding our global footprint while fostering meaningful connections with gamers and industry leaders across the region.”

Abu Dhabi Gaming, the UAE capital’s gaming ecosystem builder, hosts over 100 gaming companies. By joining forces with Abu Dhabi Gaming, XO becomes the first tournament platform to be part of this ecosystem, paving the way for more immersive and large-scale gaming experiences in the MENA region.

Commenting on the same, Marcos Muller-Habig, Director at Abu Dhabi Gaming added, “We are excited to welcome XO to the Abu Dhabi Gaming ecosystem. Their expertise in esports tournaments and community building will play a crucial role in elevating Abu Dhabi’s position as a global gaming hub. Together, we aim to shape the future of gaming in MENA, while providing the platform for local and global talent to achieve the goal of enhancing the growth of Abu Dhabi Gaming’s ecosystem”

Focus and Growth

This strategic expansion in Abu Dhabi will be instrumental in shaping the esports and gaming landscape in the MENA region. XO’s Abu Dhabi office will focus on key growth areas, including regional esports programs, partnerships with publishers, and innovative advertising solutions. XO’s platform, known for its free-to-play, gamified ecosystem, helps gamers discover tournaments and connect with other gamers, creating a more engaging and sticky experience.

This partnership is expected to create a significant amount of jobs over the next five years and support the development of local talent. It also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision to establish itself as a global gaming hub, providing the necessary infrastructure and network to foster innovation.

XO’s strategic expansion follows a significant financial and operational growth attained by the company in a short span of three years. XO has raised around $1.4 million USD and achieved revenues of over $4.3 million in the past 3 years, maintaining a EBITDA-positive performance the last three quarters of this year. After a successful fundraising in 2023, XO has demonstrated financial stability and ability to scale sustainably while delivering excellence and value to its growing community of over 1.4 million gamers across the globe.

XO is focused on building a sustainable, inclusive, and borderless gaming ecosystem where gamers, developers and brands co-exist to create mutual value. By offering active, engaged players and delivering a highly targeted engagement, it has emerged as a major player in the regional esports scene. The focus on community engagement, alongside a slow-burn approach to marketing, provides long-term value creation.

