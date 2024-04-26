Expo City Dubai to Host The Wings for Life World Run for the 2nd Consecutive Year

The 11th edition of the Wings for Life World Run is fast approaching, and runners and wheelchair users worldwide are gearing up for the largest and most inclusive running event on the planet, set to kick off on May 5, 2024.



In partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Expo City Dubai, Adidas, Emirates Hospitals, and Fitze, the UAE leg of the race will take place at Expo City Dubai. Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director – Events & Experiences at Expo city Dubai, expressed excitement over hosting the World Run: "Expo City Dubai’s association with the Wings for Life World Run is a testament to the power of community and shared commitment to a cause that touches lives across the globe – finding a cure for spinal cord injury.”



Whether they run, roll, jog or simply walk, every participant in the Wings for Life World Run starts at exactly the same moment, 3:00 pm GST.



Dubai participants are as excited as ever, with Red Bull athlete, Yahya Alghassani, saying: “Participating in the Wings for Life World Run is a powerful statement of resilience and unity. I feel a sense of empowerment knowing I’m contributing to spinal cord research.”



But, as always with this run, the virtual Catcher Car will make for an interesting twist, giving participants a 30-minute head start ensuring that participants in the Wings for Life World Run experience the thrill of completing the race differently. Rather than running toward a traditional finish line, participants are pursued by the finish line itself! Once the virtual Catcher Car on the Wings for Life app overtakes you, your time in the race is up, marking the moment you can celebrate your contribution to the global movement.



In a statement, Dubai Sports Council expressed their commitment to the event, saying, “Dubai Sports Council is pleased to support the Wings for Life World Run 2024. This event perfectly echoes our mission to promote inclusive sports and contribute to significant causes. We look forward to seeing the community come together for a good cause.”



Last year's edition at Expo City Dubai garnered significant backing from the local community and Dubai Sports Council, setting the stage for an even more impactful 2024 edition. On a global scale, the 10th edition saw a record-breaking 206,728 participants with 192 nationalities in 158 countries set off for the Wings for Life World Run under the motto “Run for Those Who Can't”.



The Wings for Life World Run has made a significant impact, raising over 43.8 million euros since its inception in 2014. With 1,293,716 registered participants covering 11,839,989 kilometers in over 195 countries across all seven continents, the event has become a global movement. In 2023, a record 206,728 participants took part, and the goal for 2024 is to surpass that benchmark.



The Wings for Life World Run is not just a race; it's a global initiative with a singular mission - to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Every step or roll taken on this day contributes to spinal cord research, with 100% of entry fees going directly to the Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation.



To join this worldwide movement and participate in the Dubai leg at Expo City, register here: https://www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/en/locations/dubai-expo-city-dubai



For more information about the Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation, visit www.wingsforlife.com.









