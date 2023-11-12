- Fourth edition of Dubai Ride takes more than 35,000 cyclists on an exhilarating bike-ride experience along Sheikh Zayed Road

This morning, the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road was transformed into a giant cycling track as part of the fourth edition of the Dubai Ride, presented by DP World. The flagship Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) event drew more than 35,000 cyclists of various ages and abilities who collectively cycled over 546,000 km, cementing its status as the largest community cycling event in the region.



Dubai Ride is aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to transform the city into one of the world’s most active cities and the broader vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in, work and visit.



A non-competitive and inclusive event, Dubai Ride offered individuals the opportunity to not only edge closer to achieving their 30X30 goals but also to come together as a community and experience the joy of cycling in a truly unique setting. This year, the event showcased two distinct routes – the 12km Sheikh Zayed Road and 4km Downtown family course – that highlighted some of Dubai's most prominent landmarks, including the renowned Museum of the Future (MOTF), the picturesque Dubai Water Canal, and the majestic Burj Khalifa.



Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “We are incredibly proud of Dubai Ride, the region's largest community bike ride, which brings together thousands of residents and visitors every year in a remarkable display of unity for the collective health and fitness of our city. This year, the event achieved a remarkable feat, fostering a sense of togetherness and camaraderie as participants pedalled past some of Dubai’s most renowned landmarks. It is a testament to the unwavering spirit of our community and the commitment towards a healthier and more active lifestyle. Dubai Ride has truly left an indelible mark, reminding us of the power of collective action in shaping a brighter and fitter future for all.”



His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: "Under the guidance of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Ride reaffirms the emirate's dedication to promoting a health-conscious and active lifestyle for everyone. It emphasises the leadership's commitment to fostering a robust and sustainable sports environment, providing residents and visitors alike with opportunities to participate in diverse sports and fitness activities. Dubai Ride encourages participants to set positive goals and embrace a more active lifestyle. We are delighted with the extensive participation of individuals of various nationalities and all age groups who gathered from early morning, crafting a beautiful sports tapestry on Dubai's most iconic street.”



Dubai Police supercars led the start of Dubai Ride, and the presence of cyclists on novelty bikes were among some of the standout moments of this morning, infusing the beloved event with an extra dose of excitement and fun. Even Modesh and Dana joined in on the festivities, participating in the Downtown Family route.



Participants also showcased their creativity and enthusiasm by adorning their bicycles with decorations, which they crafted at the colourful dressing up station on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. These elements collectively contributed to a vibrant atmosphere on the Downtown family route.



Dubai Ride has become a much-anticipated event on the city's annual calendar, as it promotes a healthy and active lifestyle while fostering a sense of community and togetherness. It encourages individuals of all ages and abilities to embrace the joy of cycling and explore the city's iconic landmarks from a unique perspective. Worldclass mass participation events like the Dubai Ride reinforce Dubai's commitment to promoting cycling as a sustainable and accessible mode of transportation, with the emirate investing in infrastructure and initiatives that prioritise the well-being and mobility of its residents and visitors.



Dubai Ride is organised by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, with the support of Presenting Partner DP World; Association Partners AVIV, Blue, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Emaar; Official Partners Dubai South, Emirates Airline, Mai Dubai and Sun and Sand Sports; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Police and Events Security Committee.







