Fourth edition of Gov Games to introduce new category titled ‘Battle of the Cities’

By WAM

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Organising Committee of Gov Games today announced that the fourth edition of the event will feature a new category called ‘Battle of the Cities’.

The new category will bring together teams from cities around the world for a high-energy team-building contest. The 2023 Games are officially sponsored by DP World and Emarat General Petroleum (EMARAT), in partnership with Dubai Sports Council.

Taking place from 2nd to 5th March 2023, teams from 28 major cities worldwide will compete to win the global Gov Games title. The Games also feature two other categories for Government and Community competitions.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of Gov Games, said, “Introducing the ‘Battle of the Cities’ as an additional category at the Gov Games reflects the support extended by the Dubai leadership to expand the event globally and provide opportunities for teams from across the world to compete in Dubai in this friendly and unique competition.”

"We look forward to welcoming teams from 28 international cities to this year’s ‘Battle of the Cities’. The competition will spread the message and spirit of the Gov Games, which are all about teamwork and overcoming challenges together,” he added.

Launched in 2018 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, the Gov Games feature a series of physical and mental challenges designed to reinforce team spirit and collaboration.

