General Authority of Sports announces details of ‘Transformation of Sports Federations’ project

The General Authority for Sports (GAS) has outlined the steps and timeline for the “Transformation of Sports Federations” project, one of the three key transformative projects of the 17 included in the National Sports Strategy 2031.

During a meeting with six sports federations representing archery, judo, shooting, fencing, athletics, and cycling, GAS representatives discussed the implementation of phase one of the project, which aims to empower the federations to launch initiatives that will support Emirati sports and improve the chances and outcomes of Emirati athletes at regional and international competitions.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at GAS, explained that the project will be gradually rolled out to all sports federations in the country to instil a professional culture among these federations, develop the skills of their athletes, and adopt performance agreements signed with priority sporting federations, which will assist the growth of the sports sector and increase its contribution to the national economy, one of the three significant directives of the National Sports Strategy 2031.

Sheikh Suhail also highlighted the importance of supporting sports federations in the UAE, adding that GAS regularly collaborates with these federations to improve their governance, performance, and institutional management, and by organising events, workshops, and lectures, they aim to achieve outstanding sporting accomplishments and elevate the UAE’s reputation in regional and international sports arenas. He stressed that the UAE leadership's vision drives these efforts forward.

"The project aims to enhance the operational and technical capabilities of sports federations, in line with the National Sports Strategy 2031 objectives. During its initial phase, the project will provide strategic, administrative, and financial support to six federations, focussing on their development, financial independence, and increased capacities. This will involve evaluating their progression against clear criteria to ensure accordance with the transformative project’s goals and the National Sports Strategy 2031,” he said.

GAS will provide daily support to the federations through a dedicated team and maintain continuous communication with them. It will also organise specialist workshops at each federation to offer guidance on the project’s implementation.

