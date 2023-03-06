Under the patronage of Hamdan bin Mohammed

Gov Games concludes its fourth edition, winners crowned across four categories

His Highness praises the high level of competitiveness displayed in the fourth edition of Gov Games

Crown Prince of Dubai directs that the prize money won by F3 and NAS be donated to charity

Sheikh Hamdan announces a new category for the youngers in the next edition of Gov Games and the formation of the first F3 team for youth

Gov Games reflects Dubai's capabilities in hosting world-class sporting events and community activities

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the fourth edition of the Gov Games concluded on Sunday, 5 March at the Dubai Design District (d3).

Organized in partnership with official partner DP World and in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council from 2 – 5 March, Gov Games 2023 saw a total of 164 local and international teams competing across four categories, including Battle of Government for men and women, Battle of Community and Battle of Cities. The respective Gov Games champions each secured a top prize of AED500,000, while the second-place winners in each category received a prize of AED250,000 and the third place winners received AED150,000.

The closing day saw the participation of 82 teams in the Battle of the Government for men, 27 teams in the Battle of the Government for women, 28 teams in the Battle of the Community and 27 teams in the Battle of the Cities. The four-day event attracted more than 11,000 spectators.

The list of Gov Games 2023 champions included: Dubai Civil Defence and F3 in the Battle of Government men and women teams respectively, while the team representing the Battle of Community is team Parkour and team Copenhagen won the Battle of Cities title.

His Highness praised the high level of competitiveness displayed in the fourth edition of Gov Games. He underscored the key role of the tournament in spreading a positive spirit and consolidating the values of teamwork and determination among participants. Through such sporting events, we seek to strengthen the relationship between Dubai Government entities and various regional and international governments, His Highness said.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the winners across various categories and applauded the participating teams for showing strong sportsmanship. The event enhances awareness on the importance of having a collaborative mindset and focusing on physical and mental fitness to achieve success, His Highness said.

The Crown Prince of Dubai directed that the prize money won by F3, and NAS be donated to charity.

The winners were crowned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Excellency Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Abdullah bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region and Jafza.

HH Sheikh Hamdan also announced a new category for the youngers (Gov Games Junior) in the next edition. The addition of the new category is aimed at encouraging strategic thinking and teamwork among the younger generations and promoting mental and physical strength. The category will be designed to meet children's psychological and physical needs and foster positive experiences for character development and self-improvement. The announcement of the new category reflects Dubai's commitment to building a better future by prioritizing youth who will shape the future.

His Highness also announced the formation of the first F3 youth team, who will begin training for the next tournament.

In its fourth edition, Gov Games witnessed a significant turnout from the public and institutional leaders within the teams. This contributed to fueling the competitive spirit and dedication to the principle of ‘one team’. The event was characterized by an exceptional sporting atmosphere, full of positive competition, community harmony and teamwork.

Gov Games reflects Dubai's capabilities in hosting world-class sporting events and community activities. It also reflects the city’s emergence as a leading hub for sports.

The Organizing Committee of the tournament said they are hoping to see more employees from local and federal government entities and the private sector participate next year.

The fourth edition of Gov Games was supported by multiple partners including Golden Sponsor, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Silver Sponsor Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which is supporting the event for the fourth time. Other partners include First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates Telecommunications Company Integrated (du), Lululemon, Dubai Media Incorporated, and the Arab Radio Network (ARN).

For more details about the Gov Games, visit the event’s official website at www.govgames.ae, or the social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok (@GovGames).

Winners of Battle of Government - Women:

1- F3

2- Dubai Police

3- Emirates Schools Establishment

Winners of Battle of the Government - Men:

1- Dubai Civil Defence

2- Abu Dhabi Police

3- Emiri Guard HQ - Sharjah

Winners of Battle of the Community:

1- Parkour Dubai

2- Spirit Level

3- NAS

Winners of Battle of the Cities:

1-Copenhagen, Denmark

2- Brisbane, Australia

3- Gdańsk, Poland

