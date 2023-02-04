- Gov Games signs partnership agreement with DSC to host its fourth edition

The Organising Committee of the Gov Games announced today its partnership with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) for the 4th edition of the event taking place from 2nd-5th March 2023.

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Gov Games is a collaborative initiative launched in 2018 to promote the importance of physical and mental health among government departments in a competitive atmosphere that enhances the spirit of one team, which has been expanded into community competition and newly announced international cities competitions.

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “The Gov Games continues to expand and achieve more successes at all levels, thanks to the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Dubai Sports Council is proud to continue supporting the Gov Games, which has achieved significant growth and diversity, attracting participants and audiences of different nationalities due to its thrill, excitement, and quality of the challenges. The Gov Games also plays a key role in promoting a culture of teamwork.”

Marwan bin Issa, Director of Gov Games, said, “The Dubai Sports Council plays a major role in encouraging sports and physical activities in Dubai, and we are pleased to partner with them in the Gov Games for the fourth consecutive year. This partnership confirms that adopting an active lifestyle impacts various segments of the society. An ability to activate the mental and psychological health of individuals, which is beneficial to creating a supportive and empowering environment for individuals.”

The previous editions of Gov Games were runaway successes, with over 3,000 participants from local and federal governmental agencies.

