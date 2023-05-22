H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi attends World Cup Women's Epee final and honours winners

: H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, said the emirate is a strategic partner in promoting international efforts to expand the popularity of all forms of martial arts, promote female participation in these sports, and advance women’s status worldwide.

His Highness was attending the World Cup Women's Epee final, which was held at Zayed Sports Complex under the patronage of H.H. the Crown Prince, and in the presence of Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and Sheikh Eng. Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the President of the Emirati, Arab, and Asian Fencing Federations.

His Highness said Fujairah has positioned itself prominently on the map as a city that organises and hosts some of the most prestigious continental and global championships. H.H. also affirmed that the tremendous support provided by H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, is key to promoting the sports ecosystem in the emirate, further driving its development, and elevating it to world-class levels.

His Highness praised the tournament's organisers for their efforts to make the event a success. He highlighted the importance of maintaining beneficial partnerships with international federations for combat sports, and lauded the outcomes that support Fujairah's ambition to attract clubs, teams, players, and talented individuals from all around the world.

His Highness crowned the winners of the tournament, which was attended by 226 of the world's elite female fencers from 48 countries and was held at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah from May 19 to 21. The event was co-organised by the UAE Fencing Federation and the Fujairah Martial Arts Club.

The closing ceremony was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah, and Abdel Moneim El-Husseini, President of the Egyptian Fencing Federation and Vice-President of the International Fencing Federation.

