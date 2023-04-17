Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed and Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed crowned Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup 2023 champions

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have presented trophies to the winners of the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup 2023 in the Under 14 and Adults divisions at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

During the visit, Their Highnesses congratulated the players on their victories and praised the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for its efforts in nurturing young talent and advancing the development of the sport in the UAE.

Their Highnesses were accompanied by His Excellency Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, as well as a number of the UAEJJF’s Board members and club officials.

Saturday’s competitions saw Baniyas Club dominating the adults division finals. In the adults’ men’s competition, Baniyas secured the top spot, with Al Ain and Al Jazira coming in second and third places, respectively. Meanwhile, in the adults’ women’s competition, Baniyas also claimed the first-place title, with Al Wahda in second and Al Ain in third.

In the girls’ under-14 category, Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club won first place, with Baniyas coming in second. The girls’ matches were closely contested, with both teams displaying outstanding skills and sportsmanship. In the boys’ under-14 category, Al Ain emerged victorious, with Sharjah Self-Defense taking the second spot.

HE Al Hashemi also congratulated the winners and praised the performance of all players for their technical abilities and level of competence. He also thanked the clubs for their commitment to preparing a future generation of exceptional athletes in a competitive yet supportive environment to nurture national talent for both regional and global championships.

“We were delighted to have the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to honor the champions, which was a huge morale boost for them. We congratulate the winning clubs and players on their remarkable achievements.” HE Al Hashemi added.

His Excellency Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baniyas Club, expressed his happiness with Baniyas Club's achievements, which he said were made possible with the wise leadership's support. “Our club's president and board of directors' support is evident in the wonderful results we achieved this season, including winning the UAE Volleyball League, Super Cup, and three divisions of the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup today. These achievements strengthen our motivation to work harder and develop our tools, with the ultimate goal of representing UAE sports and raising our beloved country’s flag on the podiums," he added.

Coach Ibrahim Al Hosani from Sharjah Club for Self-Defense expressed his excitement at winning the title in the girls' under 14 division. “We trained for a long time in preparation for this precious moment. We will continue to work to achieve more successes because today's achievement strengthened our motivation and confidence that we are able to achieve titles with the support of our wise leadership and their great interest.”

Faisal Al Ketbi, a player of the national team and Baniyas Club, said, “I want to appreciate the efforts of the Baniyas Club management and its tireless work in translating the vision of the wise leadership by focusing on all games and jiu-jitsu in particular, which doubled the number of players joining the club and contributed greatly to the development of their technical and professional levels. This made jiu-jitsu a way of life for them and attracted many young players and fans.”

