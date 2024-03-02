Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on the third day of Gov Games 2024

Teams in the Battle of the Cities demonstrated electrifying competitiveness on day three of the event

Finalists for the Battle of the Cities include teams from Moscow, Russia; Copenhagen, Denmark; Saint Petersburg, Russia; and Marseille, France

Teams in the Battle of Community showed enhanced competitiveness, reflecting growing community awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle

The qualified teams for the Battle of the Community finals are Block20 x Empire, NAS, Umm Al Quwain, and Spirit Level

Running until 3 March, event features 194 teams from around the world



His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended day three of the Gov Games 2024. The fifth edition of the event is being organised in partnership with DP World and in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council.



The Crown Prince of Dubai commended the support extended by various partners for the event, which serves as a platform to showcase talent, celebrate excellence, enhance skills and promote teamwork among participating teams. He highlighted the importance of robust partnerships between the public and private sectors in promoting community engagement, enhancing standards of performance, and fostering innovation in both sports and social creativity.



His Highness met with senior officials from the sponsoring entities and thanked them for their active role in the success of the largest edition of the Gov Games. They included His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, His Excellency Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer Parks & Zones, DP World, Badr Salim Al Olama, Chairman of 7X, Omar Abdullah Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al-Futtaim Group, Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties, Suhail Bin Tarraf, Group Chief Operating Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Ahmed Abu Rahima, Senior Vice President – Government Relations at du.



During his visit, His Highness witnessed strong competition between global teams in the Battle of the Cities and the Battle of the Community. With 194 teams participating from around the world, the four-day sporting extravaganza marks its largest edition to date.



The Gov Games 2024 is supported by a distinguished roster of partners and sponsors, including DP World as the Official Partner and the Dubai Sports Council as a Strategic Sponsor. The Gold Sponsors are Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Damac Properties, and Emirates Post Group (7X). Silver Sponsors are Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Dubai Festival City, Home Bakery, Al Fares International Tents, Jeep and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) are also supporting the event, in addition to the Event’s Security Committee, Dubai Health and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.



In the Battle of the Cities, teams demonstrated electrifying competitiveness, further reinforcing the Gov Games as a leading global sporting event. Teams from various countries including the UAE, Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Italy, Germany, Uzbekistan, Poland, the Czech Republic, Russia, Slovakia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, France, and Portugal took part in the event, highlighting its international scope.



The Gov Games Organising Committee announced the four outstanding teams that have been qualified for the final challenge. Moscow, Russia clinched the top spot with 157.6 points, closely followed by Copenhagen, Denmark in second place with 156.7 points. Saint Petersburg, Russia secured the third position with 156.4 points, while Marseille, France claimed the fourth spot with 154.3 points.

The third day of the Gov Games 2024 saw the Battle of the Community category take centre stage, with 28 teams that had qualified through a rigorous preliminary round preceding the fifth edition of the event. Teams exhibited advanced competitive levels, signalling the growing awareness among community members on the significance of embracing a healthy lifestyle and actively participating in international sporting events in Dubai.



Block20 x Empire emerged triumphant in the Battle of the Community, securing first place with 131.3 points. Following closely, NAS claimed the second position with 129 points, while Umm Al Quwain secured the third spot with 128.1 points. Spirit Level rounded up the top four with 122.2 points.



The sponsors and partners of the Gov Games 2024 credited the event's growth and expansion to the constant support of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.



DP World

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said: “DP World is immensely proud to partner with Gov Games for the second consecutive year. This event embodies the values of teamwork and determination that are closely aligned with our principles. The Gov Games inspires us to push the boundaries, promote well-being, and come together as a community in the spirit of friendly competition. The event has become a highlight of Dubai's sports calendar that our employees and stakeholders hold in high regard.”



Dubai Sports Council

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s support and patronage of the event have contributed to enhancing its position among the leading sporting events organised in Dubai,



HE Hareb noted that His Highness’s constant follow-up of the competitions boosts enthusiasm among participating players and motivates them to perform at their best.



“The Gov Games has become a pioneering sports initiative and a pivotal event on Dubai’s annual sports calendar, further solidifying Dubai’s standing on the global sporting map. Each year, the Gov Games sees a growing number of participants from outside the country and increased attendance,” HE Hared said.



“The number of teams representing entities from within the UAE and cities from various continents of the world, as well as the increase in events and categories, reflects the success of this initiative in achieving its goals. The event has successfully united cities worldwide in one gathering, fostering a competitive spirit aimed at achieving top rankings. This further reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global sporting hub,” he added.



“The distinguishing feature of these Games lies in the launch of new challenges and a diverse array of tasks each year, heightening the thrill and intensity of competition among all teams. The initiative encapsulates the spirit of unity among participants, fostering teamwork and collective problem-solving to achieve shared objectives and overcome obstacles.”



Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat)

His Excellency Eng. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), said: "Emarat's gold sponsorship of the fifth edition of the Gov Games comes as part of our commitment to play an active role in the success of various initiatives aimed at enhancing the mental, physical, and emotional health of the community and improving the quality of life for individuals.



“This contributes to achieving the objectives of the Dubai's Social Agenda 33, to establish Dubai as a hub for sports and an enhanced quality of life, alongside other initiatives outlined for the next decade. We are keen on actively sponsoring and participating in the Gov Games, as this initiative represents a unique opportunity to strengthen connections between various government entities.”



Damac Properties

Ali Sajwani, Managing Director at DAMAC Properties, stated: "In line with our social responsibility and to support government initiatives, we proudly sponsor the Gov Games, reflecting our commitment to implementing the visionary leadership's efforts in enhancing Dubai's global status for hosting and organising sports competitions. We take pride in hosting the successful "Battle of The Community" qualification event at DAMAC Hills 2, preceding the final challenges. We also value DAMAC's strong participation in the Gov Games, recognising the significant competition among participating teams as a testament to the event's importance and the substantial role sports play in enhancing community well-being."



Emirates Post Group (7X)

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, said: “Under the leadership of HH Sheikh Hamdan, the Gov Games stand as a beacon of innovation, teamwork, and excellence. Our Gold Sponsorship of this premier event mirrors 7X's core values of driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of excellence across all facets of our operations. It reflects our commitment towards fostering a culture that is driven by performance, collaboration, and sets new standards in team dynamics and achievement. The Gov Games provides a unique platform that showcases the powerful synergy between the public sector and private sector’s commitment to fostering a community that values resilience, teamwork, and diversity, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a city of unity and collective achievement. We are thrilled to support our community's wellbeing and celebrate what can be achieved together."



Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA)

Manea Juma Alkindi, Member of Sports Committee, DEWA, said: “Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is participating in the fifth edition of the Gov Games as Silver Sponsor. The Authority is represented by a men's team and a women's teamThe Authority continues to encourage employees to participate in various sports activities to promote the concept of teamwork and adopt a healthy lifestyle. We are confident in the ability of both teams to achieve excellence again this year, following the outstanding results achieved by the Authority's teams in the previous four editions, and we wish them success.”



First Abu Dhabi Bank

Attending today’s games, Suhail Bin Tarraf, Chief Operating Officer at FAB, said: “As a spectator watching the Gov Games, it must be said that the standard of competition is extremely high, and it is impressive to see the teams working so closely together to complete the challenges set for them. First Abu Dhabi Bank congratulates all participants in the games and wishes today’s qualifiers success in the next round. We look forward to the remainder of the 2024 edition, and to supporting this outstanding and unique event as it continues to grow in future years.”

Dubai Festival City

Hayssam Hajjar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al-Futtaim Real Estate said, “Dubai Festival City’s prime location with easy access to many of the city’s landmarks make it an ideal hub for city-wide events such as Gov Games, one of the biggest events happening in Dubai this year. In addition, it’s expansive and unique waterfront destination will provide a stunning setting for competitors in what is sure to be another fantastic edition of the event. Collaborations with the government entities are imperative for the private sector to support Dubai's vision of becoming one of the most vibrant and active cities globally, enriching the lives of residents and visitors alike.”



Home Bakery

Abdullah Al Mulla, Co-Founder of Home Bakery, said: “We are delighted to be part of such a significant event and celebrate the success achieved through collaboration among entities in the UAE. Being involved in this event marks a significant milestone for us, and we take great pride in witnessing the ongoing advancements and opportunities the UAE continues to present.”



