Hamdan bin Mohammed leads record-breaking Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai

- 278,000 people participate in world’s largest community fun run

- Sixth edition sets a new record in participants, up 23% on last year’s numbers

- Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai transformed into giant running tracks in Dubai Fitness Challenge's stunning finale

- International R&B superstar Jason Derulo makes surprise appearance at the start of the event

- Aerial displays light up the sky before the event; parade of Dubai Police supercars set the stage for Dubai Run

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai Run is a testament to the power of community and the determination of the people of the city to lead healthier and more active lives

Saeed Hareb: Dubai Run unites community members of all ages and abilities under one goal – the pursuit of a healthier and more active life.

Ahmed Al Khaja: Dubai Run is a powerful testament to the city’s commitment to fostering a culture of health and wellbeing

In an inspiring display of community spirit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, led a record-breaking 278,000 runners in Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, a 23% increase from last year’s edition.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: "Dubai Run is a testament to the power of community and the determination of the people of the city to lead healthier and more active lives. Today’s event reflects the city’s energy, its relentless pursuit of excellence, and the community’s awareness of the importance of sports and fitness. The remarkable response to this event also highlights Dubai’s emergence as one of the world’s most active cities and a global leader in fostering a lifestyle centred on wellbeing. We thank everyone who participated in this challenge and contributed to its remarkable success. Together, we are building a healthier, happier, and more connected society while setting an example for future generations. Events like Dubai Run reaffirm our commitment to enhancing the city’s quality of life and ensuring Dubai remains the world’s best city to visit and live in."

The energy was palpable as Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai were transformed into a sea of green, with runners of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities donning their event t-shirts for the world’s largest fun run. Together, they made history with an unforgettable celebration of fitness and community that provided the perfect conclusion to Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2024. DFC participants have spent the last month leading up to Dubai Run, displaying their passion for health and wellbeing, and their commitment to transforming Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities.

UNTOLD DJs at the start and finish lines set an electrifying tone, energising the crowd with vibrant music. Before the event even began, spirits were high as early birds headed to the starting line to be in with a chance of winning exciting prizes. As anticipation built, the sky was lit by three motorised paramotors adorned with colourful LED lights, creating a spectacular aerial display just before sunrise and then later once the event was in full flow. Adding to the spectacle, pyrotechnic skydivers from SkyDive Dubai shot through the sky leaving a wake of the UAE flag’s colours behind them, followed by an adrenaline-pumping display from XFlight by XDubai, taking the excitement to even greater heights.

A parade of Dubai Police supercars set the stage for an exhilarating event, led by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum along the iconic 10 km Sheikh Zayed Route. This thrilling course, culminating at DIFC, wove past several of the city’s landmarks. Adding to the excitement, international R&B star Jason Derulo made a surprise appearance at the start of the event, chatting with MC Kris Fade and interacting with the crowd before navigating the course alongside the wider community in a shared love for fitness. There were also appearances by Dubai Sports Council ambassadors, former Paralympian swimmer Jessica Smith, former professional basketball player Fadi El Khatib and Arsenal football legend Bacary Sagna.

Meanwhile, the 5 km route offered families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts a relaxed run through Downtown Dubai, past architectural icons like Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera. Live music, HipHop cardio, performances from African Drummers, the Philippines School Marching Band, Dubai Drums, Stomp Drummers and other street performers, plus appearances from mascots including the beloved Modesh and Dana, Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog, who kept the energy high. Both routes offered family-friendly entertainment against the backdrop of Dubai’s greatest landmarks, making Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, a memorable celebration of the city and its residents. After the event, numerous F&B venues at DIFC and Dubai Mall opened early to refuel runners after their early morning fitness fun.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, commented: “Now in its sixth edition, Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, has become one of the most important fitness moments in our city’s calendar, uniting community members of all ages, abilities and nationalities to engage in physical activities under one goal – the pursuit of a healthier and more active life. This year, we were proud to see new participants, families, and seasoned athletes alike, all contributing to Dubai’s growing status as one of the world’s most active cities.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, added: “Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, is a powerful testament to the city’s commitment to fostering a culture of health and wellbeing. This year’s impressive increase in participant numbers highlights the growing success of Dubai Run and serves as a reminder of what we can achieve when we come together as a community with a shared purpose. It’s more than just a run; it’s an opportunity for everyone - regardless of age or fitness level - to unite in celebration of personal achievement and collective progress.”

Abraham Kah, CEO of Mai Dubai, said: “Dubai Run is a true celebration of the city's vibrant spirit and commitment to fostering health, wellness, and community unity. It underscores our shared vision of making the emirate one of the most active cities globally. As Presenting Partners, Mai Dubai is proud to provide water for every participant, supporting their journey as they embrace the challenge. This partnership embodies our dedication to empowering a healthier and more inclusive community, reflecting the very essence of Dubai Fitness Challenge and the city’s dynamic culture. We are honoured to be a part of such a transformative initiative that continues to motivate and inspire our city.”

A flagship event of Dubai Fitness Challenge, launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, underscores Dubai's vision to be the world’s most active city and supports its goal to be the best place to visit, live and work in. This year's edition exemplifies Dubai's dedication to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community committed to health, wellness, and unity, reflecting the city's dynamic spirit and collective enthusiasm for wellbeing.

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Run is presented by Mai Dubai, with Association Partners Sun & Sand Sports, dubizzle, Citi Mastercard, La Roche Posay, talabat, WHOOP, and Emaar; Official Partners Dubai Chambers, Emirates, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and Wasl; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Police, and Events Security Committee.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.