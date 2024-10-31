Hamdan bin Mohammed's support for falconry strengthens a magnificent legacy

Ahmed bin Mohammed directs UAE Falcons Federation to organise Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

Renewed focus on falconry embodies the UAE’s exceptional success in promoting sporting activities closely connected to elements of its cultural identity and heritage

Under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, the UAE Falcons Federation has announced the launch of the Fazza Falcons Racing Cup on January 12, 2025.

The event has been organised as a token of appreciation for the constant support and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, for falconry and his keenness in promoting diverse aspects of the heritage sport and enhancing its global appeal.

Expressing his appreciation for Sheikh Hamdan and his patronage of falconry, Sheikh Ahmed said that Sheikh Hamdan’s support for the sport embodies the UAE’s exceptional success in promoting sporting activities closely connected to elements of its cultural identity and heritage, fostering their sustained development and universal recognition, thus enriching the legacy of such sports locally and internationally.

The Fazza Falcons Racing Cup will feature qualifiers from the Fazza Main Falconry Championship, ‘Al Telwah,’ organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center. The competition will be held across three categories, with two races held in each category. The Sheikhs' category will feature races for Pure Gyr – Qarmousha and Gyr Shaheen – Gyr Teba. The open public and public owners' categories will also host similar contests. Awaiting the winners is prize money to the tune of AED2.8 million. The qualification system for the competition is restricted to the Farkh category, with the top three winners from each category to be honoured.

The event also acknowledges Sheikh Hamdan’s pioneering efforts to popularise falconry that have led to notable achievements in the sport and underscored its bright future in the UAE and across the region. The event further enriches the UAE Falcons Federation's championship calendar and boosts efforts to offer distinctive showcases that expand falconry’s reach and ensure its sustainability.

