Hasher Al Maktoum honours cricket connoisseur Shyam Bhatia with the ‘Sports Imprint Award’

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, honoured the winners of the eleventh edition of the Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award.

Held under the theme ‘This is What Zayed Loved,’ this prestigious accolade aligns with the vision and commitment of Watani Al Emarat Foundation to foster sustainable humanitarian efforts across the nation. The Award recognises exceptional initiatives that embody the values of goodness, generosity, and tolerance within Emirati society, inspiring individuals, organisations, and entities to become role models in both professional and philanthropic spheres.

The award seeks to instil positive values in Emirati society and foster a culture of humanitarianism. By encouraging acts of giving, it reinforces Islamic values of solidarity and kindness. Furthermore, it promotes tolerance, unity, and respect while fostering community engagement and sustainable humanitarian work in line with the UAE’s strategic goals and the UAE Centennial Plan 2071.

His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said: "Guided by the values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, we are delighted to acknowledge and celebrate the spirit of generosity among individuals, institutions, and organisations who have demonstrated remarkable kindness and acceptance. The Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award goes beyond mere recognition, it is a testament to our commitment to continuing the philanthropic legacy and fostering the humanitarian advancements inspired by the vision of our leaders. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the awardees, whose remarkable efforts have significantly contributed to the betterment of our community and strengthened the foundation for sustainable humanitarian initiatives."

The winners of the latest edition of the award were honoured for their significant contributions to enhancing humanitarian efforts and promoting community engagement. The distinguished recipients include Sheikha Moza bint Hilal bin Saqr bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was awarded the prestigious ‘Golden Imprint,’ and His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, who was honoured with the ‘Exceptional Imprint’ award.

Other notable recipients include Hamdi Muhammad Sabri Tawfiq Al-Tabbaa, who was recognised with the ‘Imprint of Tolerance’ award, and His Excellency Major General Ali Hassan Almutawa, Assistant Director General for Fire and Rescue Affairs, Dubai Civil Defense, who received the ‘Imprint of Creativity’ award. The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) was acknowledged with the ‘Imprint of Homeland’ award, while Dr. Noura Nasser Alkarbi, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Sharjah, received the ‘Imprint of Culture’ award.

The Dubai Courts were honoured with the ‘Imprint of Hope’ award, Professor Noura Yousef Al-Balushi, policy and strategies researcher at the Federal National Council, received the ‘Imprint of Science’ award, and Salem Mohammed Balrakkad Alamiri, Chairman of the Emirates Cancer Society, was recognised with the ‘Imprint of Society’ award. Globally renowned cricket connoisseur Shyam Bhatia was honoured for his contributions to sports with the ‘Sports Imprint’ (Unlimited Abilities) award.

The Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award recognises the commitment of individuals who have positively impacted Emirati society through their humanitarian endeavours. It embodies the spirit of generosity and acceptance championed by the UAE’s Founding Fathers while highlighting the nation’s dedication to nurturing compassion and benevolence.

The Watani Al Emarat Foundation aims to continue to celebrate accomplishments that enhance human wellbeing and contribute to realising the UAE leadership’s vision for the future. Inspired by the foresight of the UAE’s Founding Fathers, the Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting the principles of humanitarianism among generations to come.

