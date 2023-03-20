Hatta Ramadan Championship to kick off on 24th March

By WAM

The “Hatta Ramadan Championship” is set to take place from 24th March to 14th April in Hatta with participation of huge numbers of athletes and remarkable presence of fans.

The Championship is held annually during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and it is organised by the Team Games Co. in Hatta Sports Club with the support of Dubai Sports Council.

The event is held at Al Dhahra School for Basic and Secondary Education in Hatta and it comprises three sports competitions; these are: futsal, volleyball and running.

The volleyball and futsal competitions will kick off on the 2nd day of Ramadan. The futsal competition will be held with participation of 16 teams; to be classified into four groups and it will be arranged in collaboration with Hatta Cultural Club, while the volleyball competition will be contested by eight teams.

The running competition is scheduled on the 9th day of Ramadan, and the participants in this competition are classified into four groups; as follows: the 6 km men and women categories and the 2 km boys and girls categories.

Registration door for participating in all competitions will be closed on Monday 20th March. The draw ceremony for the futsal and volleyball competitions is scheduled on 21st March at Hatta Community Centre.

Several accompanying events will be held for families and children on the sideline of the Championship, including sports activities and entretaining competitions. Daily withdrawals will be arranged for public to win valuable prizes.

A walkathon for elderly locals besides children’s activities will all take place at the new Walk Tracks in Hatta. An exhibition for the sale of families’ products will be arranged in collaboration with the Community Development Authority.

The Championship is held in collaboration with DSC and Dubai Police in Hatta which is assigned to deal with the security sides and to ensure the flow of fans’ entry to watch the Championship’s competitions. The event is sponsored by Hatta Kayak, Hatta Guest House and Al Shaafar Investment.

The Championship, since its launch, has been attracting huge numbers of fans who enthusiastically come to the pitches to watch and support favorite teams.

