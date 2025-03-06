Hatta Ramadan Tournament to feature expanded sporting calendar across ten disciplines

The stage is set for a bigger and better third edition of the Hatta Ramadan Tournament, the largest sporting event in the Hatta region, which kicks off tomorrow.

Hosted with the support of the Higher Committee for Supervising the Development of the Hatta Region and organised by the Dubai Sports Council and the Group Games Company at the Hatta Sports, Cultural and Social Club, the annual sporting spectacle coinciding with the Holy Month is certain to draw extensive participation from athletes and spectators alike.

This year’s tournament, running until 22 March, features a total of ten sporting disciplines, including indoor football, men’s volleyball, women’s volleyball, men’s beach volleyball, an electronic games championship, running race, walking challenge for senior citizens, weightlifting championship, women’s badminton, and a tug-of-war event.

Multiple venues

The indoor football, men’s volleyball, beach volleyball, electronic games and weightlifting competitions will be held at the Hatta Sports Club, while the women’s volleyball and women’s badminton competitions will be conducted at the Community Development Authority Hall in Hatta. The sustainable Hatta Waterfalls will be the setting for the senior citizens’ walk.

This year’s tournament also serves to highlight the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’ as it helps boost community cohesion and reinforces positive values by promoting concepts such as teamwork, mutual respect, and sporting conduct, in addition to showcasing the significant benefits of adopting a healthy and active lifestyle. The event also represents an invaluable opportunity for fostering closer interaction among diverse segments of society while at the same time enhancing prospects for sustainable development with lasting social and economic benefits.

Community dimension

The tournament will also feature a variety of community activities held daily, highlighting the community dimension of the event. Such activities will include competitions for children and girls, with plenty of opportunities for members of the audience to win prizes as well. A special series of events organised especially for youth and families in the Matajer area marks yet another fascinating aspect of the tournament.

The organising committee has completed all preparations for hosting the tournament, which is sponsored by Al Shafar Investment Company and the Roads and Transport Authority in cooperation with Dubai Police, which is responsible for securing the tournament and ensuring that audiences have every opportunity to be part of the action. Also supporting the event are the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Dubai Ambulance, and the Dubai Municipality Office in the Hatta area.

The organising committee has made a concerted effort to involve the youth of Hatta at every stage of preparation for the tournament with the aim of honing their skills and capabilities and instilling in them a strong sense of teamwork and national purpose, besides promoting the concept of volunteering and community spirit amongst young citizens.

