International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Federation approves membership of Al-Gannas Qatari Society

Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing's (IFFSR) board of directors announced the joining of Al-Gannas Qatari Society (AGQS) to the IFFSR's membership after completing the procedures for getting the sports membership in the IFFSR.

Al-Gannas Qatari Society is considered one of the most prominent entities concerned with falconry sports and racing in the region, as it has a busy agenda of events, activities and events related to falconry, which constitutes an important qualitative addition to the progress of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, which is considered a further success and a true embodiment of the IFFSR's efforts towards spreading the sport of falconry.

Al-Gannas Qatari Society (AGQS) joining the list of members of the International Federation for Falconry sports and Racing comes after the announcement of the joining of 9 new entities to the Federation’s membership last month; and at a time when membership applications are witnessing a great turnout from many entities related to falconry; which shows the interest expressed by various federations and entities concerned with falconry sports and racing around the world to have this membership and to work side by side to launch advanced stages in this great sport, and play major roles at the international level under the umbrella of the exclusive international entity responsible for falconry sports and racing globally.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.