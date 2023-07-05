International Federation for Falconry Sports & Racing announces 2 new global falconry events

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, the Federation announced that it will host the inaugural editions of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Cup for international teams and the International Forum for Falconry Sports and Racing in December 2023.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said that the Federation’s upcoming activities seek to promote falconry sports globally.

His Highness urged the global falconry community to support the Federation’s upcoming initiatives. He also noted the importance of such events in promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise that contribute to consolidating the sport.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, said the organisation of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing Cup and the International Forum for Falconry Sports and Racing, reflects the Federation’s commitment to elevating the status of falconry in the global sporting landscape. “The organisation of these exceptional events facilitate the establishment of a worldwide platform for discussing the sport's growth and fostering meaningful partnerships within the falconry community.”

The first edition of the Cup, set to take place over a 400-metre distance, will feature the participation of members of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing. The championship is expected to attract over 12 teams.

The inaugural edition of the International Forum for Falconry Sports and Racing will focus on reviewing practical, scientific and field experiences related to falcons and the sport. It will serve as a unique platform to empower this sport globally by leveraging the UAE's pioneering expertise since organising the first official championship for falconry sports in 2003.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.