- International teams kick off DUBAI GAMES 2025 campaigns with gruelling Burj Challenge as ‘Battle of the Cities’ heats up

- 50 competing teams representing global cities don weighted vests and race up 160 floors of the world’s tallest building in their bid for supremacy

- Featuring contestants from five continents, upcoming edition of Games sets new milestone in terms of global participation and offers a total prize pool of AED3.1 million

Dubai’s immense popularity as a sporting destination that hosts major international showpieces and draws the best of talent from every sport while offering a truly global fan following for star athletes received yet another glowing endorsement as 50 teams from across the world squared off at the Burj Khalifa in an exhilarating display of grit, passion, and sporting agility, previewing the excitement building up for the upcoming DUBAI GAMES 2025.

Competing in the Burj Challenge, a gruelling test of endurance, teamwork and resilience that heralds the DUBAI GAMES 2025, 50 teams representing cities from across the globe put on a rousing display as they launched their respective campaigns for the Games in earnest. Racing to the top of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, athletes from each of the participating teams showcased exceptional strength and determination, vying for vital bonus points in the prestigious Battle of the Cities category.

The top three teams, Colorado from the USA, Oviedo from Spain, and Kutna Hora from Czech Republic, achieved exceptional times of 31:13 minutes, 31:43 minutes, and 31:48 minutes respectively, distinguishing themselves as frontrunners in this year’s competition as the tournament progresses.

The Burj Challenge called for incredible physical and mental toughness, requiring competitors to ascend 160 floors while wearing weighted vests – 10 kg for men and 7 kg for women – intensifying the challenge of the high-stakes race.

DUBAI GAMES 2025 has set a new standard in terms of international participation, attracting competitors from five continents. This year’s Battle of the Cities features teams from Abu Dhabi and Dubai (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait), and Manama (Bahrain). The United States fields teams from Houston, St. Louis, Colorado, and Hagåtña, while Russia is represented by Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kazan. The United Kingdom is competing with teams from London, Oxford, and Portsmouth, and France with Paris, Besançon, and Toulouse. Denmark has fielded teams from Copenhagen, Vestsjælland, and Aarhus, while Spain is represented by Barcelona, Oviedo, and Irun.

Other participating cities include Frankfurt, Aachen, and Ulm (Germany); Gdańsk, Rybnik, and Częstochowa (Poland); Lisbon and Cascais (Portugal); Breda and Zwolle (Netherlands); Sofia and Varna (Bulgaria); Sydney and Brisbane (Australia); Oslo (Norway); Salčininkai (Lithuania); Lucerne (Switzerland); Edinburgh (Scotland); Tehran (Iran); Vysoké Tatry (Slovakia); Tashkent (Uzbekistan); Cape Town (South Africa); Seoul (South Korea); Florence (Italy); Montreal (Canada); Malmö (Sweden); and Kutná Hora (Czech Republic).

Remarkable lineup

This remarkable global lineup underscores DUBAI GAMES’ growing international prominence, uniting top athletes in a celebration of sporting skill, strategy, and teamwork.

Marwan bin Essa, Director of DUBAI GAMES, said: “The Burj Challenge epitomises determination, teamwork, and ambition, reflecting Dubai’s drive to transcend limits and champion excellence. The remarkable global participation in this year’s Battle of the Cities underscores DUBAI GAMES’ status as a top-tier global sporting event, celebrating the spirit of competition and collaboration. As the tournament progresses, we eagerly anticipate more inspiring displays of strategy, resilience, and unity.”

In its sixth edition, DUBAI GAMES continues to receive strong support from prominent public and private sector partners, further solidifying its status as one of the world’s leading sporting events. This year’s partners include DP World as the Official Partner, DAMAC Group, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) as Diamond Partners, and Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), First Abu Dhabi Bank, and M42 as Gold Sponsors. C4 serves as the Bronze Sponsor, with Dubai Festival City as the official venue partner, Al Futtaim Automotive as a supporting partner, du as telecom partner, and Dubai Media Incorporated and Arabian Radio Network as media partners. Additional sponsors include Adidas, Viya, and Mai Dubai.

DUBAI GAMES 2025 features 244 teams across various categories, including 84 teams in the Battle of the Government – Men; 26 teams in the Battle of the Government – Women; 28 teams in the Battle of the Community, and 50 teams in the Battle of the Cities, in addition to 56 teams that participated in the Battle of Juniors held in Damac Hills on 8 February. The main championship will run from 20 to 23 February at Dubai Festival City. The total prize pool exceeds AED3.1 million.

With its refreshed identity, DUBAI GAMES serves as an inspiring platform to encourage younger generations to adopt an active lifestyle that embodies the core values of renewal, ambition, and resilience – reflecting the vibrant spirit of Dubai.

For more information on the sixth edition of DUBAI GAMES, follow @DubaiGames on Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.