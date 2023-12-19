IOC Vice President commends IFFSR for organising exceptional events

Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports & Racing (IFFSR), met with His Excellency Ng S er Miang, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, on the sidelines of the IFFSR Cup UAE 2023 and IFFSR Forum held in Dubai. The events featured widespread international participation and drew the interest of various falconry-related entities.The two officials discussed ways to strengthen collaborative efforts to further advance the sport of falconry and raise its global profile. Given the sport’s expanding international popularity and its prominence in the global sporting calendar, they stressed the need for new platforms and forums for promoting the growth of falconry and highlighting its historical significance.His Excellency Ng Ser Miang commended the organisation of sporting events held under the umbrella of the IFFSR and expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome he received. The UAE organised two major international falconry events under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing.They also discussed key upcoming sporting events and the significant role of the IFFSR in promoting competitive falconry sports. They also touched on ways to preserve the rich heritage of falconry. The meeting reflects the fact that the Federation's goals are aligned with the International Olympic Committee’s focus on sustainability across its programmes and activities.

