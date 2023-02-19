Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: The truth epic night of professional boxing awaits fans with stacked undercard officially announced

By Emirates247

With anticipation increasing ahead of ‘The Truth’ and Jake Paul v Tommy Fury, boxing fans across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world have another reason to be excited with the official undercard now confirmed.

Saudi Arabia successfully hosted some of the biggest global sports moments in recent years, welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans, helping the country open up to the world and increasing the nation’s sports participation.

Besides an epic main event where boxing’s biggest rivalry will reach its conclusion, The Truth also features a mouth-watering eight-fight undercard that promises to deliver an action-packed evening of drama and exhilaration for all in attendance.

Ravi Samani, COO and Acting Head of Marketing, PR & Communications of Skill Challenge Entertainment, said: “We cannot wait for this undercard and everyone with tickets is in for a real treat. From a world title fight to hometown heroes and pro debutants, fireworks await on February 26. Each fighter is looking make a statement on the world stage. They are prepared to do whatever necessary to win and that makes for box-office viewing at the Diriyah arena. This undercard really is first-class and will set the scene for what follows in the main event. A magnificent night of boxing is right and around the corner, so fans should purchase their tickets today. We’re inches away from selling out.”

Immediately before Paul v Fury, Ilunga Makabu puts his WBC cruiserweight world championship on the line against former two-weight world champion Badou Jack in evening’s co-main event, with both seeking to emerge with the division’s most coveted prize and lay claim to the title of cruiserweight king.

Rising Saudi boxing star Ziyad Almaayouf looks to continue his professional ascension against Ronald Martinez. Almaayouf made his professional debut on the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ undercard last August and is looking to emulate his first round stoppage victory last time out in front of a sell-out crowd at the Diriyah Arena. Elsewhere on the main card, undefeated American cruiserweight prospect Muhsin Cason (10-0, KO 7) goes head-to-head with Azerbaijan’s Taryel Jafarov and Badr Al-Samreen, the first Jordanian professional boxer (7-0, KO 6), faces Viorel Simion of Romania.

Meanwhile, history will be made in the evening’s preliminary bouts when Ragad Al Naimi becomes the first Saudi female boxer to make her professional debut against Perpetual Okaidah. Female participation in boxing has never been higher across the Kingdom and Al Naimi is hoping to deliver an impressive performance which inspires other up-and-coming local talent seeking to emerge on the global stage.

Popular American YouTuber Adam Saleh is also in action against fellow countryman Stuart Kellogg, while Saudi Arabia’s very own Zaid Majrashi faces Philip Quansah and Salman Hamda meets Daniel Plange.

The Truth and Jake Paul v Tommy Fury promises to be an unmissable spectacle from Diriyah’s purpose-built arena and is part of Diriyah Season’s second edition, which presents a series of world-class international sports and entertainment events from the birthplace of Saudi Arabia and UNESCO heritage site. Click here to book tickets and witness a classic contest between two of boxing’s biggest rivals live and in person.

Tickets are available from SAR 180. For VISA entry information, fans should go to https://visa.visitsaudi.com/ for information on how to apply.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.