Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches Fruitful Program in Dubai for Preparation of Olympic Swimming Champions

The Japanese swimming legend & Olympic champion Rie Kaneto has launched her training Program to scout & develop talented swimmers of various ages & multi-nationalities.

The Program comprises training camp taking place at Hamdan Sports Complex, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council.

The three-day training camp has been launched with participation of more than 150 Japanese junior swimmers in addition to 300 swimmers from sports clubs & swimming academies in Dubai. The training camp aims to create world & Olympic future champions, and includes 2 km swimming trainings, breaststroke exercises besides exercises for swimmers of mid-experiences & professional swimmers.

The Olympic champion expressed pleasure toward her visit to Dubai and affirmed that Dubai is the most convenient destination for athletes, thanks to its various & several capabilities that make residence & exercise of trainings as a unique & enjoyable experience, and therefore the Emirate has become one of the most famous cities all over the world in the tourist & sports map.

She remarked that she is really thinking to reside in Dubai permanently, so that she can convey her experiences to swimmers in this remarkable country, and she wishes to contribute to boost bilateral relations between Dubai & Japan.

Rie Kaneto has won 36 medals during her participations in all swimming championships; among which are 22 golden medals, 7 silver medals and 7 bronze medals. She has won the golden medal in the 200 M Women’s Breaststroke Competition in Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016. In the swimming World Cup Championships, she has won 34 medals, among which are 21 golden medals, 6 silver medals & 7 bronze medals. She has also won one silver medal in the Asian Games & the Pacific Championship and she has gained one golden medal & one silver medal in the Universities’ World Championships.

It is worth-mentioning that Hamdan Sports Complex attracts several international training camps. The Complex has hosted training camps for prominent athletes and top world national teams in various sports, as part of their preparations for Olympic competitions & international championships. The Complex also attracts tens of thousands of athletes of multiple nationalities, among whom are Olympic champions & world stars from all over the world.

Hamdan Sports Complex hosts 28 sports activities; these are: swimming, rhythmic swimming, water polo, free-diving, underwater hockey, underwater rugby, fencing, gymnastic, diving, karting, cycling, running, badminton, duathlon, aquathlon, triathlon, basketball, volleyball, Kushti wrestling, karate, fitness, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, tennis, boxing, weightlifting & table tennis.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.