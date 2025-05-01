Karate Combat 54 Set to Make History in Dubai with World-Class Fights and Undefeated Warriors

Karate Combat, the world’s premier full-contact striking league, is set to deliver its largest and most electrifying event to date at The Agenda in Dubai Media City, on Friday (May 2).

Held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the evening will be headlined by a Heavyweight World Championship clash and feature a fight card packed with undefeated stars and world-class strikers from around the globe.

Main Event:

Sam Alvey vs Tyrone Spong: Heavyweight World Title on the Line

UFC veteran and current Karate Combat Light Heavyweight Champion Sam Alvey, known for his knockout power and over 50 professional fights to his name, moves up to face the feared striker and multi-sport champion Tyrone Spong in a high-stakes battle for Karate Combat’s coveted Heavyweight belt. Expect fireworks as two of the most experienced and dangerous fighters collide for gold.

Co-Main Event:

Muhammad Mokaev makes his Karate Combat debut: Undefeated MMA rising star Muhammad Mokaev (14-0) steps into The Pit for the first time to take on Bolat Zamanbekov, a proven finisher with an impressive 88% finish rate. This bantamweight bout is expected to be a high-octane showdown that fans won’t want to miss.

Clashes of the Undefeated

The main card will continue to deliver as undefeated warriors face off in a series of epic battles:

• Jayden Eynaud will look to extend his unbeaten streak against former ONE FC Champion, Kiamrian Abbasov.

• Adam Noi and Ali Zarinfar - both undefeated in Karate Combat – will go head-to-head with only one fighter leaving with a perfect record.

• Oussama Assli, with a 100% first-round finish rate, will challenge Naiimov Firdavshon, a two-time Russian Kickboxing Champion, in a must-watch clash of striking styles.

Event Details:

• Karate Combat 54

• Friday, May 2, 2025

• 8:00 PM

• The Agenda, Dubai Media City

• Tickets available now at karate.com

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is the world’s leading full-contact striking league, blending elite martial arts action with immersive CGI environments powered by the Unreal Engine.

Widely known as “Crypto’s First Sports League”, Karate Combat uses the $KARATE token, giving fans the power to vote on matchups, access exclusive events and participate in prize pools through its mobile and web platforms.

The league brings together the world’s top strikers from disciplines such as Karate, MMA, Muay Thai, Kickboxing and Boxing. With Olympic medalists and champions from around the world, Karate Combat delivers adrenaline-filled entertainment broadcast to over 120 countries, streamed free on karate.com, YouTube and other major platforms.

Karate Combat is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company, and operates as a subsidiary of Sensei Foundation BVI, based in the British Virgin Islands.



