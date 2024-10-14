Kazakhstan To Host Th GMC FTH FTOR 2026

Following a highly competitive process, Phygital International Yesterday, announces that Kazakhstan has been chosen as the host of the Games of the Future 2026.

This annual tournament, which is the pinnacle event of the phygital sporting world, received hosting bids from countries across the world, all bidding to follow the UAE in becoming hosts of this prestigious event.

Kazakhstan proved itself the ultimate winner with the Phygital International Expert Committee judges, after showcasing its expertise in hosting international tournaments, its state-of-the-art sports venues - along with the perfect mix of being a nation that embraces sports, culture and tradition as well as its technology and innovation capabilities.

The Games of the Future is a unique international event, which brings together the next generation of dynamic sporting heroes from all over the world. Phygital International expects Games of the Future 2025 in UAE and now, 2026 in Kazakhstan to welcome thousands of world-class athletes and esports persons as part of multinational clubs. They will participate in the multi-sport event which comprises of a number of phygital sport challenges.

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, commented: “We’re hugely excited for Kazakhstan to recieve the phygital flame from next year’s host, the UAE to host the 2026 tournament. It’s so pleasing to see the exponential growth of not only phygital sports, but also the global phygital community.

“In fact, the host nation bidding process for Games of the Future 2027 is already hotting up but there’s still time for other countries to put their bid in before the deadline in December.”

Yerbol Myrzabossynov, Minister of Tourism and Sports, for the Republic of Kazakhstan comments “It is a privilege for our great nation of Kazakhstan to be awarded the honour of hosting the Games of the Future in 2026. Our country has supported phygital sport from its very inception, and we take pride in being the next in line to host this great event and we’re excited to receive the phygital flame from the UAE, who’s hosting in 2025 we greatly look forward to.”

The Games of the Future places no restrictions on its participants and welcomes everyone, regardless of their age, gender and nationality. The deadline for submitting applications to host the tournament in 2027 is December 31, 2024.

