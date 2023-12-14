Mansoor bin Mohammed approves 2024-2033 strategic plan for Dubai’s sports sector

- The 2024-2033 strategic plan is aligned with Dubai Government’s sustainability goals

- Sheikh Mansoor chairs the Dubai Sports Council Board meeting and directs an increase in the private sector's participation in organising sports events to 90%

- Meeting discussed Dubai’s preparations to host international sporting events including the region’s first-ever Dubai Electric Scooter Cup



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), today chaired the Council’s Board meeting, during which he approved the 2024-2033 strategic plan for Dubai’s sports sector.



The meeting, held at DSC headquarters, was attended by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Her Excellency Maryam Al Hammadi, and other Board members.



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said: “In alignment with the vision of the leadership, we have approved the latest strategic plan for Dubai’s sports sector for the period 2024-2033. The plan is designed to contribute to Dubai’s ambitious sustainability targets, including a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030. It also seeks to align with the objectives outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the directives of the Dubai Government. Our strategic objectives prioritise sustainability across all facets of our work, emphasising the role of sports in promoting the health and happiness of our community members.



“We aim to improve the overall quality of life while enhancing the sports sector's contribution to the emirate’s annual GDP. We have directed efforts to increase the private sector's involvement in organising sports events, with a target of achieving 90% participation in 450 events held annually in Dubai,” Sheikh Mansoor added.



The meeting reviewed the approved budget for Dubai’s sports sector for the year 2024. The Council’s Board also reviewed preparations for hosting upcoming international sporting events, including the region’s first-ever Dubai Electric Scooter Cup, which will be held at Dubai Design District on 16 December, featuring the participation of 16 of the world's elite racers.



Additionally, the Board reviewed preparations for upcoming events, including the Dubai Marathon scheduled to be held in Umm Suqeim on 7 January 2024; the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award on 10 January 2024; the Dubai International Sports Conference; the Globe Soccer Awards on 19 January 2024; and the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup at Dubai Design District from 15 to 25 February 2024.









