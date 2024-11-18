Mansoor bin Mohammed attends Dubai T100 World Tour Final

- Marten Van Riel from Belgian and Taylor Knibb from the USA claim the inaugural T100 World Championship titles in the elite races

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), Yesterday attended the highly anticipated Dubai T100 World Tour Final at the Meydan Racecourse.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed watched the men’s professional race of the T100 World Tour Final witnessing a thrilling showcase of elite endurance sports. He praised the outstanding performance and dedication displayed by all participants competing for the prestigious title.

His Highness highlighted how the Dubai T100 World Tour Final demonstrates Dubai’s ability to host world-class international events, reinforcing its status as a global hub for sporting excellence. He also commended the successful organisation of the event, underlining its pivotal role in enhancing Dubai’s status as a leading destination for sports.

His Highness added that the success of such events reflects the expertise of the UAE’s national workforce, Dubai’s state-of-the-art facilities, and the city’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive sporting culture.

The men’s pro race was won by Marten Van Riel from Belgian, capping off a spectacular season of wins in San Francisco and Ibiza to win the World Title in Dubai in a time of 3 hours, 9 minutes and 17 seconds. In yesterday’s women’s pro race, America’s Taylor Knibb showcased an exceptional performance, securing both the race victory and the overall series title, further establishing herself as a leading figure in the sport.

Van Riel and Taylor Knibb were presented their World Title trophies by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council; Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Organisations, and Antonio Arimany, President of World Triathlon.

Ahead of the elite men’s race, over 3,400 age-group triathletes competed on the same course as their sporting heroes in the 100km Age Group race. Representing 63 nationalities, the athletes were cheered on by thousands of spectators lining the venue and the vibrant Race Village.

In the women’s age-group category, Caroline Bridges from the UK claimed the top spot with an impressive finish time of 04:02:27. In the men’s age-group category, UAE resident Quentin Amaral took victory, crossing the finish line in 03:25:46.

Besides the racing, people also enjoyed the family-friendly entertainment and activities in the Race Village at the Meydan Racecourse, with brand activations and live music.

