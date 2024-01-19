Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns the winners of the 14th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

- His Highness congratulates the winners and urges them to set a positive example by promoting high ethical standard in sports



- Erling Haaland wins the Best Player award, Cristiano Ronaldo wins three awards, and Pep Guardiola is named the Best Coach



Saeed Hareb: The 18th Dubai International Sports Conference and the 14th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards reinforce Dubai's emergence as a major international venue for premier sporting events



His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the winners of the 14th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. The event, held as part of the Dubai International Sports Conference, recognises excellence in playing, coaching, and management in global football.



Notable winners included Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who was named Best Player, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who won three awards, and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola who was named Best Coach.



HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed extended his congratulations to the winners of the awards for their exceptional achievements. He emphasised the importance of promoting high ethical benchmarks in sports and urged the winners to leverage their influence and recognition to set exemplary standards, not only within their immediate sporting communities but also to the millions of followers they inspire worldwide. His Highness highlighted the crucial role sports icons play in shaping the values that define the sporting world and beyond.



His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, also attended the award ceremony held at Atlantis, The Palm along with His Excellency Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Manchester City; His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; and officials of various Dubai Government departments and leading officials from global clubs, organisations and federations.

The event started with the presentation of the Dubai Globe Soccer Digital Awards. Asgari_freestyle received the award for the Best Video Creator, Msdossary7 was honoured as Best eSports Player, Fabrizio Romano was named Best Digital Journalist, Alnoufali_7 was recognised as Best Social Media Influencer, Rafael Leao of AC Milan won the award for Best Digital Content by a Player in Lega Serie A, and AS Roma received the award for the Best Digital Content by a Club in the Italian league. The award for the Best Middle East Media Company went to Saudi Media Company while Egypt’s ZED FC was named Best Middle East Academy.



Other notable awards presented at the event recognised excellence in professional football:

• Jude Bellingham, the star of Real Madrid and the English national team, was honoured with the Power Horse Emerging Player award.

• Aitana Bonmati, the standout player from FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, received the Best Women’s Player award.

• Egyptian club Al Ahly received the title of Best Middle East Club.

• Jorge Mendes, representing the agency Gestifute, claimed the Best Agent award.

• Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus received the award for Best Sports Director.

• Ederson, of Manchester City and Brazil, was named Best Goalkeeper.

• Manchester City and Spain international Rodri took home the Best Midfielder award.

• FC Barcelona was honoured with the award for Best Women's Club.

• Englishman John Terry received a Career Player award.

• Lionel Scaloni, the Argentine coach, was recognised with the Best Coach award.

• Manchester City was named Best Men's Club.

• Cristiano Ronaldo, of Al Nassr and the Portuguese national team, received the awards for Best Middle East Player and Globe Soccer Maradona Award for Top Goalscorer in 2023.

• Pep Guardiola, the Spanish coach of Manchester City, was crowned Best Coach.

• Casemiro, Brazil’s Manchester United midfielder, was honoured with a Career Player award.

• His Excellency Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Manchester City, received the Best President award.

• Al Nassr’s Ronaldo also secured the Fans' Favourite Player Award.

• Erling Haaland, the Manchester City and Norway striker, took home the Best Men’s Player award.



Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: "Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the 18th Dubai International Sports Conference and the 14th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards held today reinforce Dubai's emergence as a major global venue for premier sporting events. These prestigious events draw the participation of renowned international sports stars and key decision-makers, shaping the future of sports and bringing together a global audience through international broadcasting."



"The presence of international football icons, whose remarkable achievements have made a lasting impact on world football, reflects the global significance of the event. Their eagerness to participate in the Dubai conference is a testament to their dedication to sharing the stories of their professional journeys. Their attendance at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, a ceremony that celebrates the achievements of the sport's heroes, demonstrates the event's international appeal."



Hareb extended his heartfelt thanks to the dedicated team responsible for the organisation of the annual event. The conference and award ceremony are highly anticipated and followed by hundreds of millions of enthusiasts worldwide, underscoring their global importance and reach, he noted.



The Dubai International Sports Conference commenced with a technical session titled ‘Women and Football’ at the Dubai Press Club. The session shed light on the increasing role of women in football, showcasing their prominent positions and responsibilities in club and federation management. Ornella Belia, FIFA's Director of Professional Football Development, and Greta Nardici, AC Milan's Regional Director in the Middle East and North Africa, were featured speakers, exemplifying the growing influence of women in professional football.

The session, attended by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, highlighted the limitless potential and capabilities of women in professional football in both technical and managerial positions. The speakers at the event shared insightful guidance, aimed at empowering young women who aspire to carve out careers in football, whether on the field as players or off the field in managerial roles. During the session, Saeed Hareb presented the Shield of the Dubai Sports Council, to acknowledge the speakers’ participation.



The theme for this year's Dubai International Sports Conference was ‘Sustainability and Performance in Football’. Launched alongside the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, the event set a benchmark for environmental awareness by adhering to sustainability standards. The organisers implemented eco-friendly practices, using environmentally sustainable alternatives for materials used at the event. Additionally, electronic invitations were sent out as part of the joint efforts of the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards organising committee to host a sustainable event.



This commitment to sustainability aligns with the groundbreaking partnership between the Dubai Sports Council and the Neutral Carbon Zone. The collaboration marks a significant first step in the event's journey towards sustainability and ‘zero carbon’ status," and positions the event as the first-ever football awards ceremony to attain carbon neutrality on a global scale.





