Mansoor bin Mohammed honours winners of the Dubai Sports Excellence Model awards

: His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), today honoured the winners of the ninth edition of the Dubai Sports Excellence Model awards organised by DSC at a glittering ceremony held at the Madinat Jumeirah.
HH Sheikh Mansoor awarded His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, with the title of Sports Pioneer, and His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, with the title of Distinctive Sports Personality.
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed was honoured for his exceptional contributions to the sporting sector in various leadership roles including Deputy President and Board Chairman of Al Nasr Club and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee for two successive terms. HE Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman received the award for his instrumental role in Shabab Al Ahli Club’s successes in the last sports season, including the winning of the ADNOC Pro League title. The award was received by his sons Mohammed Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman and Sultan Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman.
The award ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, several sports personalities, directors of Dubai government departments and Chairmen of the Boards of clubs and football companies.
His Highness Sheikh Mansoor also honoured sports clubs and athletes in Dubai for their exceptional achievements in the last two sports seasons. The winners were selected following a comprehensive evaluation based on Dubai Sports Excellence Model’s criteria.
The evaluation placed a high priority on sustainable practices in the sporting field. Specific criteria in the evaluation process included achievements (40% weightage), operations and procedures (25% weightage), financial performance (25% weightage) compliance with systems and regulations ( 10% weightage).
Shabab Al Ahli won the award for the Best Sports Club while Shabab Al-Ahli Co. was named the Best Football Company and Dubai Club for People of Determination was named the Best Special Sports Club.
Other key awards presented at the ceremony included:
HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed also presented special awards to several organisations and individuals for exceptional achievements in the sporting sector. Hatta Sports Club was bestowed the Distinguished Achievement award for winning the Football First Division League title and for qualifying for the ADNOC Pro League. The Sustainability in Sports award was presented to the Dubai International Marine Club for its exceptional commitment to sustainability principles. A total of 79% of events organised by the Club were eco–friendly races. Ahmed Ali Shah was named the winner of the Best Administrator award in recognition of his contributions to the success of Shabab Al Ahli Club, the winner of the ADNOC Pro League.
The Chairman of DSC also presented awards to the following individuals:
The award ceremony also saw several prominent pioneers in the sports sector being honoured, taking the total number of Sports Pioneers honoured in nine editions of the Dubai Sports Excellence Model to 50.
The Sports Pioneers honoured included:
