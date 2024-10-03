Mansoor bin Mohammed issues directives to hold Dubai Sports Retreat to chart priorities and future goals for sports sector

His Highness: This retreat will outline the future of sports in Dubai and determine the key priorities, plans and strategies to drive the sector’s future growth

Sporting community and the public at large urged to support DSC by highlighting future growth areas, enhancing community participation, and boosting private sector support

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), has issued directives for organising the ‘Dubai Sports Retreat’ in November 2024 to map out priorities and set plans for the future of the sports sector in Dubai. The retreat will provide an ideal platform to launch a set of new initiatives focused on supporting athletes, attracting, discovering and developing new talent, enhancing community participation in sports, and promoting investment in the sports sector.

The announcement came during the second meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council headed by HH Sheikh Mansoor. To be held under the supervision of the DSC, the Retreat will bring together experts and officials from governing bodies and entities linked to various sports, besides sportspersons themselves.

HH Sheikh Mansoor also urged the sporting community to engage with the DSC for the overall betterment of the sports sector in Dubai. The Council would in due course come out with a survey, he said, and called upon athletes and the public in general to share their thoughts regarding the aspects and future opportunities they believed were most crucial moving ahead. This would help the Council draw up appropriate proposals and recommendations to be discussed during the Dubai Sports Retreat. The survey would also help obtain feedback necessary to enhance community participation in sports and boost the involvement of the private sector to foster greater sporting achievements in the future, he added.

“This retreat will outline the future of sports in Dubai and determine the key priorities, plans and strategies to drive the sector’s future growth. This objective will also be achieved by involving various sports academies, centres, and clubs, in addition to hosting and organising international tournaments and events, besides community and competitive sporting events locally.”

Key partner

His Highness added: “The Dubai Sports Council survey will help identify the most important future opportunities and aspects that must be developed and focused on during the upcoming period. Sports is an essential part of our lives and the health and vitality of our society. The sports sector is an important partner in enhancing the quality of life in Dubai and achieving the vision for the emirate’s future. Sporting achievements and events in Dubai also serve to reaffirm its status as a leading destination on the local, continental, and international sports map.”

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the DSC; along with Board members Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa; Ahmed Zainal Al Khaja; Sayed Ismail Sayed Al Hashemi; Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam; Majid Abdullah Al Osaimi; Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Council; and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council.

Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the importance of studying the proposals and recommendations emerging from the survey in partnership with all stakeholders locally and globally to achieve the desired advancement in technical, organisational, legislative, scientific, academic and technological aspects relating to the sports sector.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansoor was briefed on important upcoming sporting events, programmes, and initiatives being organised in Dubai and His Highness stressed the importance of showcasing the impressive organisational capabilities that have become a hallmark of sports and community events in Dubai.

“The Dubai Sports Council will continue its cooperation with various partners from the public and private sectors to continuously develop the sports sector to keep pace with the remarkable successes in all other sectors in Dubai. We are also working with international federations and organisers to hold more international events and tournaments and host international sports teams and personalities,” His Highness added.

