Mansoor bin Mohammed opens the 38th World Congress of Sports Medicine in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), today opened the 38th edition of the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) World Congress of Sports Medicine, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 27 October.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al-Sharqi, Chairman of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, along with several public figures and sports personalities.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC), the Congress is organised by the UAE NOC, represented by the Sports Medicine Committee, with co-hosts including the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Emirates Physiotherapy Society, and the Emirates Society of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine.

The four-day event is one of the most significant in the field of sports medicine, shedding new light on various aspects pertaining to the health and safety of athletes while constantly exploring ways to enhance their overall physical and mental well-being. It has brought together elite sports medicine practitioners, including specialists in orthopaedic surgery, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, sports nutrition, sports psychology, and biomechanics, from around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed expressed his gratitude to the Scientific Committee of the World Congress of Sports Medicine for consistently selecting topics of significant importance to the athlete community. He noted that these efforts have laid a strong foundation for the advancements seen today in global studies and research, which have played a pivotal role in enhancing the field of sports medicine and the expertise of practitioners.

Sheikh Mansoor added that the UAE’s ability to host major events in the field of sports sciences is a clear testament to the global confidence placed in the country. It also reflects the UAE's high standards of professionalism and excellence in organising successful events, he said.

“We are pleased with the exceptional level of participation at the Congress sessions, where leading experts are sharing valuable ideas and insights. This builds on the proud legacy of the International Federation of Sports Medicine, which embarked on its historic journey 96 years ago during the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics,” Sheikh Mansoor said.

During his keynote address, Dr. Hashel Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sports Medicine Committee at the UAE NOC, highlighted the UAE leadership’s commitment to advancing sports medicine and sports sciences as outlined in the National Sports Strategy 2031.

“The UAE NOC is honoured to host the 38th World Congress of Sports Medicine for the first time in the UAE, reflecting the international community's confidence in the nation's ability to organise such a prestigious event. For the first time, the Congress will also feature the Global Alliance Day for the Promotion of Physical Activity, highlighting the NOC's dedication not only to the well-being of athletes but also to promoting health and physical activity across the broader community,” said Dr. Tunaiji.

Dr. Fabio Pigozzi, President of the International Federation of Sports Medicine, also addressed the audience, highlighting the expanding role of sports medicine in both recreational and competitive sports.

“Here in Dubai, we are joined by delegations from 118 national associations and committees within the International Federation of Sports Medicine, alongside sports medicine specialists from around the world, as well as students and numerous invited speakers, to exchange the latest developments in sports medicine and engage in discussions in the fields of scientific, academic, and technical research. Our goal is to unite around a shared vision of promoting health, preventing and treating various diseases through physical activity and exercise, and supporting athletes in their return to sports after injury,” he said.

Tour

During his visit, HH Sheikh Mansoor toured the exhibition held alongside the Congress, where he was briefed on the latest advancements in sports medicine and the innovative approaches being implemented by medical institutions and private entities for athlete care. These cutting-edge methods are designed to accelerate recovery, enabling athletes to return to competition more quickly.

Sheikh Mansoor was also briefed on the practical models, high-tech devices, and equipment that play a crucial role in all stages of sports injury management, from prevention to treatment. These technologies provide precise data on athletes' physical and mental performance, predict potential health risks, and ensure that players are ready to safely resume sporting activities.

Day One

The opening day of the Congress featured a panel discussion titled ‘The Future of Sports Medicine and Sciences in the GCC’, moderated by Dr. Abdulla Al Rahoomi and Dr. Murat Dalkilinc. Panelists included Dr. Rola Husain from Bahrain, Dr. Abdulrahman Sabbagh and Dr. Ibraheem Al Garni from Saudi Arabia, Dr. Omar Al Sayrafi from Qatar, Dr. Dalal Al Ruwalshid from Kuwait, and Dr. Khalil Khalfan Al-Busaidi from Oman.

Additionally, the programme on day one included a lecture by Dr. Willem Van Mechelen from the Netherlands on ‘The Effects of Physical Inactivity: Self-Regulation and Self-Responsibility’. Other lectures explored various topics in sports medicine, physiotherapy, and sports science, covering areas such as marathon medical care, biomechanics, and pain management.

The first day also featured two specialised workshops: ‘New Trends in Sports Injury Rehabilitation and Imaging in Athletes’ and ‘Caring for Athletes with Special Needs in the Paralympic Games’.

Throughout the Congress, a diverse range of sessions will continue, with lectures on sports science and physical performance addressing topics such as training loads, recovery techniques, the application of technology and artificial intelligence in sports, and a special session dedicated to the International Alliance for Promoting Physical Activity, focusing on its role in reducing the risks of chronic diseases.

The event features a total of 16 sessions with 130 speakers, six workshops, 304 research papers, and participation from over 30 supporting entities, bringing together representatives from more than 70 countries.

