Marrakesh Racecourse in Morocco hosts H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival

The Marrakesh Racecourse in Morocco will host today the Grand Prix Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup, H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak World Championship and the Wathba Stallions Cup

as part of the 15th edition of the H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

A strong field of 11 horses will compete in the 1900 metre Grand Prix Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup, 16 in the 1900 metre H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak World Championship and 7 in the 1600 metre Wathba Stallions Cup.

The three races carry a cash prize of MAD 320,000, MAD 160,000 and MAD 70,000 respecting, bring the total prizes to MAD 550,000.

The Marrakesh Racecourse has been hosting the festival since 2017.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival was launched for the first time in 2009, with a vision to get international recognition to the Arabian racehorses, breeders, owners and professionals in the world and a mission of better international recognition of Arabian racing, connecting the world of Arabian racing and all professionals in the industry, raising public awareness about the sport and educating the next generation.

